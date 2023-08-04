The Big Picture Meg 2: The Trench promises a more intense and thrilling experience, with multiple prehistoric creatures wreaking havoc on humans in the ocean.

Director Ben Wheatley explains the excitement of going inside the Meg's mouth in the sequel and leaning into the fear of being eaten alive.

Jason Statham returns as the determined Jonas Taylor, encountering a variety of sea monsters. Meg 2: The Trench is now in theaters.

Meg 2: The Trench is making its way toward the big screen, bringing back the prehistoric monster as its species rages on against tourists enjoying their vacations in the ocean. The ancient sharks are ready to bring a bigger fight this time around, with more Megs and other prehistoric monsters from the deep. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Ben Wheatley talked about how the team behind the film pulled off a stunt involving placing characters inside the mouth of the titular monster, which involved a range of practical effects:

"We had, like, a kind of bumper bar or something like that, and then people in the swimming pool, and we were pulling over and then pulling them down from underneath and all this. [Laughs] Yeah, it was good fun. And then, obviously, that’s some great CG on it as well to finish it off."

Meg 2 is set to be even bigger and bolder than its predecessor, with multiple creatures coming to terrorize humans at once. During the first installment, only a couple of megalodons served as the main antagonists. But during the sequel, an unprecedented amount of giant maritime fauna will emerge from the depths to haunt the team attempting to study them — and those trying to take advantage of their prehistoric power.

Image via Warner Bros

The filmmaker told Weintraub that once he had the idea to go inside the mouth of the Meg, they had to bring it to the screen. He said:

"What it was with that is I'd drawn a lot of gags for the sharks. So we were thinking about, 'What could the sharks do?' And this interior mouth shot was something like, 'Oh god, we gotta do that. That's great!' And that fear of people being eaten alive was the thing, and the reality of what happens. [...] The Meg is massive, and when people go in its mouth, you don't know what happens to them, but that's the question in your mind, is like, 'What happens next once you're inside there?' Because if you don't get bitten by the thing, which is unlikely, you're just swimming around inside. And I think that's what makes it fun."

Jonas Taylor Is Diving Deep in 'Meg 2: The Trench'

Jason Statham will return as Jonas Taylor, after starring in The Meg five years ago. Taylor, a former rescue diver was affected by the encounters he had with the titular beast during the first movie, and he's determined to learn more about the mythical animals that roam the depths of the ocean. Unexpectedly, his quest will lead him to encounter a plethora of sea monsters, as he must do his best to protect the people near the shoreline. Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, and Page Kennedy will also star in the sequel.

You can check out the official trailer for Meg 2: The Trench below.