We're gonna need more warm bodies to fight off something as big as the meg. Appropriately, Warners have added more for the feast, bringing a swathe of new faces to the cast for The Meg 2: The Trench, along with confirming a number of returning stars from the original shark thriller. (And yes, if you didn't know already: British hard man and one-time Olympic swimmer Jason Statham is already confirmed to be back.)

While she was never given the opportunity to fight off the zombie sharks that lurked underneath the nefarious Spencer mansion in the video games, Sienna Guillory — star of the Resident Evil franchise — will get her go against the eponymous giant shark in Meg 2. She was last seen in Clifford the Big Red Dog, perhaps indicating a proclivity for movies with giant animals, though docility may vary. Skyler Samuels, who starred in Fox's superhero show The Gifted, also joins the line up of shark bait. Finally prepping his fins and scuba tank for a duel with the prehistoric fish is Sergio Peris-Mencheta, of Snowfall fame.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but given the Meg franchise is never going to be something we consume for the story, that's hardly an issue: what we can happily presume is there'll be a whole lotta shark eating. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peris-Mencheta will play "one of the film's antagonists, a hard-edged mercenary". Guillory, on the other hand, "is the head of an applied sciences division," and Samuels "is an adventure-loving member of Statham's submarine crew". As to who gets chomped first, you'd better get your bets in stat.

Ben Wheatley, a surprising nominee for the director's chair, helms the adventure thriller, which is now shooting in his native U.K.

We spoke to Statham about The Meg 2 in May last year, while he appeared in Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man, and he updated us on the progress around the shark sequel:

"Yeah, we're gonna start shooting in January. Ben Wheatley is the director. I'm very excited to work with him. I'm thrilled to get going, you know. It's been a while, we've been waiting around for the right script, and the right director to turn up, and we've got all those things. They're all stacked up now. [Ben's] great. We have a great shorthand already. We've got similar tastes, I like his movies, I think he's a brilliant director. I think we've got a good shot of making something good."

The Meg 2: The Trench is yet to confirm a release date, but keep an eye on Collider for all news, trailers, and other information dropping about the movie.

