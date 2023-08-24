The Big Picture Meg 2: The Trench, starring Jason Statham as "professional shark boxer" Jonas Taylor, is set to release on digital platforms tomorrow, August 25th, after making waves at the international box office.

The film has been a hit overseas, but hopes to boost its domestic performance through the PVOD market, with options to purchase for $24.99 or rent for $19.99 for 48 hours on select platforms.

The release of Meg 2: The Trench on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 24 will include exclusive bonus content, like a making of documentary, providing insights into the film's production and working with the unseen Meg.

Meg 2: The Trench is still biting chunks out of the worldwide box office, but the gigantic prehistoric shark will soon be chomping its way onto your television screens as the film will be releasing on digital imminently, with a release date set for tomorrow, August 25th. The movie, which starred Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor, a man whose job might as well just be described as "professional shark boxer" at this point in the series, has been making waves at the overseas box office despite an underwhelming opening weekend of $30 million domestic.

However, at the international box office, the movie is swimming in cash as foreign box office receipts continue to roll in. So while the movie does brilliantly on other shores, domestically it's hoped the film can get a boost from the PVOD market.

The thriller directed by Ben Wheatley will be purchasable for $24.99 for home viewing and available for a 48-hour rental through PVOD for $19.99 SRP on select digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and Vudu, among others. Additionally, Meg 2: The Trench will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 24.

Image Via Warner Bros.

For those opting for premium digital ownership, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray versions, these releases will feature exclusive bonus content, including a making of documentary, which will allow the cast and crew to delve into the film's production, offering insights into collaborating with both new and returning cast members, as well as highlighting the unique challenges and allure of working with an unseen Meg.

What's Meg 2 About?

Statham returns to his role from the original film, portraying Taylor, an experienced deep-sea diver assigned the mission of confronting a pack of man-eating megalodon sharks. He's joined by an impressive Chinese cast, as a result of the film's co-production between China and the United States, featuring the likes of Wu Jing, Shuya Sophia Cai, and more.

However, the mission takes a perilous turn when a hostile mining explosion triggers the emergence of various nightmarish sea creatures from the ocean's depths. Joining Statham in the cast are Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Cliff Curtis, Skylar Samuels, and Sienna Guillory. "Meg 2" was directed by Ben Wheatley and adapted from a screenplay penned by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris, itself inspired by Steve Alten's 1999 novel, "The Trench".

Meg 2: The Trench is still playing in theaters and will be released on digital tomorrow.