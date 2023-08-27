The Big Picture Meg 2: The Trench had a strong weekend, earning $15.2 million worldwide with impressive holds in several markets in its fourth weekend of release.

The film performed exceptionally well in Japan, surpassing the openings of other notable films and benefiting from premium formats like 4D and IMAX.

With a worldwide running total of $352.5 million, a third installment in the franchise seems inevitable, promising more thrilling underwater adventures.

Meg 2: The Trench had another fin-tastic weekend, chomping down an estimated $15.2 million across 16,224 screens worldwide. This performance marked a strong -42% drop in holdover from the previous weekend, excluding China, and a -45% drop when including China. Notably, several markets demonstrated stellar holds in their fourth weekend of release, leaving audiences hungry for more underwater action from Ben Wheatley. The Netherlands saw a mere -5% drop, while Germany and France experienced -11% and -24% drops, respectively, as if they were just nibbles for this prehistoric monster. The UK, Poland, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand also showed impressive holds, with drops ranging from -24% to -39%, proving that Meg 2: The Trench had them hooked.

Japan claimed the top spot for the weekend, with an estimated opening of ¥427.9 million (approximately $2.9 million) on 961 screens, as if the film's jaws had locked onto the Japanese box office. Comparatively, Meg 2: The Trench's opening weekend surpassed other notable films, including Kong: Skull Island by +8%, The Meg by +15%, Pacific Rim: Uprising by +16%, Rampage by +138%, and San Andreas by an astonishing +577%. Premium formats contributed significantly to the success, with 3D accounting for 6% of the total box office, IMAX at 8%, and 4D at a remarkable 13%, proving that moviegoers were willing to dive deep into the shark-infested waters for a thrilling experience.

Image via Warner Bros.

'Meg 2: The Trench' Is Buoyed By Its Success

As of now, the international cumulative gross for Meg 2: The Trench stands at $278.1 million, spanning 77 offshore markets. The film's worldwide running total has reached an impressive $352.5 million, making it a true predator at the global box office. Domestically, the film is still in shallow waters with $74.4 million earned, but it's swimming freely overseas with international audiences proving the perfect chum for Jason Statham and his band of explorers as they hunt down not one, but three gigantic deep sea menaces, as well as a Kraken-sized giant octopus, because why wouldn't they?

Meg 2: The Trench continues to play in theaters, and with the film likely to turn a decent profit, the future of the franchise and a third installment seems all but assured for this theme park ride of a series. Meg 2: The Trench continues to play in theaters if you want a bite of the action for yourself.

