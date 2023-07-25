The Big Picture New images from Meg 2: The Trench feature Jason Statham battling prehistoric predators.

Helmed by Ben Wheatley, the movie follows Jonas Taylor and his research team as they fight for survival against the Megs.

Meg 2: The Trench hits theaters on August 4.

Warner Bros Discovery has released new images from Meg 2: The Trench in celebration of Shark Week. The largest marine predator is back for another round of blood on the big screen with a few fellow sharks in tow to pose a new threat to Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham).

The new images give us a good look at the cast as well as the prehistoric predator and this time around there are a couple of them. One image sees Statham kicking the Meg while huge chains are around its teeth. Another sees him on a water jet ski being chased by two Megs while the following image sees a humongous shark coming out of water to attack him. By the looks of the images, the feature is going to be quite thrilling with the team ready to take on new prehistoric monsters.

What is Meg 2: The Trench About?

Helmed by Ben Wheatley Meg 2 follows Jonas as he leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the depths of the ocean. However, things start to spiral when the group is forced into a high-stakes battle for survival against the Megs. In a race against time, Jonas must outrun and outswim the predators to make it out alive.

Image via Warner Bros

The original 2018 feature was a massive commercial hit garnering $500 million at the worldwide box office. The sequel aims to double down on that success with high-octane action sequences, a thrilling premise, and tension that’ll keep fans on the edge of their seats. It’ll be interesting to see how the feature fares in the crowded Summer movie market but nonetheless, given the original movie resonated well with the audience it's likely to have a good start.

The movie has strong talents attached to it as Statham returns as Jonas Taylor, with Wu Jing as Jiuming, Sophia Cai as Meiying Zhang, and Page Kennedy as DJ. Further rounding out the cast are Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Cliff Curtis, and Sienna Guillory. Wheatly directs from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris based on the novel The Trench by Steve Alten.

Meg 2: The Trench swims to theaters on August 4. You can check out the new images below: