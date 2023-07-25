The Big Picture Tickets are now on sale for Meg 2: The Trench and a new poster has been released featuring the film's menacing shark devouring an airplane.

The poster highlights the epic scale of the prehistoric beast, emphasizing its approaching threat and setting the tone for an action-packed creature feature.

The sequel brings back Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor, facing even more undersea terrors including multiple Megalodons and a giant squid.

With tickets now officially on sale, anticipation is building up for the long-awaited release of Meg 2: The Trench. As the hype for the movie continues to swim to new heights, a brand-new poster has been released via the official Dolby Twitter page, which features the film’s titular shark, ready to chomp on its latest meal.

The poster showcases the titular Megalodon as it swims up from the depths of the sea to devour an escaping airplane, which is minuscule in contrast to the shark's terrifying jaws. The image falls in line with the rest of the marketing material, which sizes up the creature to emphasize its approaching threat, effectively showing off the epic scale of the prehistoric beast. Centered in the poster is the official Dolby logo, reminding audiences to see the epic-sized action film on the best screen they can find.

Additional details on the film remain under wraps until it splashes into theaters this August, but Meg 2: The Trench features the return of Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor, who this time faces an additional onslaught of undersea terrors, which includes more than one Megalodon alongside a giant squid. Ben Wheatley helms the upcoming film, with returning cast members, such as Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, and Cliff Curtis, alongside franchise newcomers Wu Jing, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Sienna Guillory.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Meg is Back For Seconds With Its Latest Installment

The first Meg film took the world by surprise when it hit the big screen in the summer of 2018, bringing in over $500 million at the worldwide box office. With the film proving to resonate with audiences, it should come as no surprise that a sequel would soon enter into development, given the rich material from the original book series by Steve Alten. Of course, given the footage provided so far, the movie will depart from the titular Trench novel that it is based on. However, the film does promise a fun, action-packed creature feature that could keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With a crowded movie market, The Meg 2 will be facing an uphill battle for dominance at the box office, but given the success of the first film, perhaps audiences are ready for another go at the undersea terror that awaits them on the big screen.

Meg 2: The Trench chomps into theaters on August 4. Check out the official poster from the upcoming film below.