Audiences may want to avoid swimming at the beaches this summer as the giant prehistoric shark is back for seconds with the release of Meg 2: The Trench. According to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting, the upcoming sequel is officially rated PG-13 for “action/violence, some bloody images, language, and brief suggestive material.”

The official rating of the film debunks early speculation that the movie would be rated R but instead follows the same path as the first installment, which was rated PG-13 as well. Of course, it should come as no surprise since the first film managed to gross over $530 million at the global box office, and with that kind of money on the table, a PG-13 rating does open the door to a broader audience. While some may be disappointed that the long-awaited sequel will be dialing down on its potential on-screen violence, keep in mind that shark films tend to be stronger when they follow a more reserved approach, such as Jaws, which utilized its PG rating to its full advantage and The Shallows, which was PG-13 as well.

Nothing beats a fun creature feature, especially when the creature in question is a 70ft prehistoric shark. Despite its negative reception from critics in 2018, The Meg managed to resonate with audiences enough and became a surprise hit at the box office. Despite the terrifying nature of the Megalodon itself, the film managed to maintain a cheesy tongue-in-cheek tone, which appears to have been inherited by its sequel. Whether the on-screen violence will be up to par with audience expectations remains to be seen, but if the first trailer is any indication, the upcoming sequel will feature more terrifying threats from below the depths, and it looks like humans are back on the menu.

Image via Warner Bros

Jason Statham Faces Off With Another Prehistoric Threat

Additional details on the project remain under wraps for now, but given its title, the film will be loosely based on the second novel of the original Meg series, written by Steve Alten, and will feature the return of Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor alongside Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy, and Sophia Cai. Additional actors set to appear include Wu Jing, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Sienna Guillory. Ben Wheatley directs the sequel, which will focus on several Megalodons and other prehistoric sea creatures. With an exciting premise, Meg 2: The Trench could be just the right thrill ride for audiences when it debuts exclusively in theaters this summer.

Meg 2: The Trench swims into theaters on August 4. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming creature feature below.