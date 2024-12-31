Jason Statham has taken on a lot of legendary foes and enemies over the years, and one of his most deadly opponents came just last year, but to no one’s surprise, he still came out on top. Statham stars alongside Cliff Curtis in Meg 2: The Trench, the 2023 kaiju thriller that grossed a whopping $397 million at the worldwide box office, with over $300 million of the earnings coming from international markets. Meg 2: The Trench has become a global streaming hit over the last few weeks, reaching the #9 spot on Prime Video’s chart. The film also stars Jing Wu and Shuya Sophia Cai and earned a score of 27% from critics but a 73% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

This is far from the first time a Jason Statham movie has been panned by critics but beloved by general audiences, and it likely won’t be the last. Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the screenplay for Meg 2: The Trench with help from Dean Goergaris, and the script is based on the novel The Trench by Steve Alten, who also earned a writing credit on the film. Ben Wheatley, who did not direct the original Meg film, was tapped to direct the sequel, which came two years after he helmed In the Earth, the R-rated supernatural horror film starring Joel Fry and Reece Shearsmith. He also worked with Lily James and Armie Hammer in 2020 on Rebecca, the psychological thriller streaming only on Netflix. Wheatley will next direct Normal, an action thriller starring Game of Thrones veteran Lena Headey alongside Bob Odenkirk.

What Movies Does Jason Statham Have in the Works?

Statham has next been tapped to star in A Working Man, formerly titled Levon’s Trade, an action thriller featuring David Harbour and Michael Peña that’s been set for release on March 28, 2025. He will also reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast X: Part 2, and while the film is expected to release in 2026, it still has yet to begin production. Statham will also be seen in the future in Mutiny, another action film starring Anabelle Wallis, and in an untitled action thriller alongside Bodhi Rae Breathnach.

Meg 2: The Trench stars Jason Statham and Cliff Curtis and was directed by Ben Wheatley. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Meg 2: The Trench on Prime Video globally and on Max in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Meg 2: The Trench Cast Jason Statham , Wu Jing , Shuya Sophia Cai , Page Kennedy , Sergio Peris-Mencheta , Sienna Guillory , Cliff Curtis , Skyler Samuels , Melissanthi Mahut , Whoopie van Raam , Kiran Sonia Sawar , Felix Mayr , Guo Tao , Robin Hill , Dai Lele , Ivy Tsui , Stewart Alexander , Able Wanamakok , Kenneth Won , Bai Narisu , Matthew Stirling , Richard Glover , Billy Clements , Jonny James , Sara Dee Runtime 116 minutes Writers Erich Hoeber , Jon Hoeber Expand

