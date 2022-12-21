The holiday season is always an exciting time of the year — and it can mean a lot of things to different people. For some, there are certain traditions to uphold, last-minute resolutions to finish, and parties to attend to among others. No matter what you’re doing this month, there’s no denying the fact that the holidays are special for many because it’s a time of celebration with your loved ones. Of course, this season is also a great time to re-watch your favorite holiday films as you lie on the couch, wrapped in a thick blanket, and drink hot chocolate.

Why? Well, it’s because there are hundreds of movies to choose from. You can opt for horror, adventure, fantasy, and obviously rom-coms, which are centered around this merry season. But, let’s face it — the latter is perhaps the most sought-after genre to watch this time of year. They’re always fun to watch since there are times when you just want something lighthearted, and, well, cheesy. We got Love Actually, Serendipity, and other classics such as While You Were Sleeping. There’s always a film that suits your taste. And with many iconic holiday rom-coms out there, there are actors that a lot of people can easily associate with the beloved genre. One of these is Meg Ryan aka one of the queens of ‘90s rom-coms.

Having been part of the industry for the past three decades, Ryan has since gained a great reputation and starred in films such as Anastasia and City of Angels. However, there are a lot of people who may know her best for starring in classic rom-coms. But what’s amusing about it is that her most popular rom-coms center around the holidays, all of which have gained impressive traction throughout the years. These films are When Harry Met Sally..., Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail. They’re the pinnacle of holiday rom-coms, and it’s thanks to Ryan’s performance in each of them.

Ryan is without a doubt one of the most successful actors in the late ‘90s, proven by the amount of recognition she has gotten from different critics and award shows. And the said rom-coms wouldn’t have that much of an impact if she didn’t star in them. She made those films come to life and effectively added the right amount of charm.

When Harry Met Sally...

Let’s talk about When Harry Met Sally. Directed by Rob Reiner, this 1989 film basically took over the world and was critically acclaimed, even going on to receive many accolades (the writer, Nora Ephron, was even nominated for an Oscar). But besides what the critics said, it also was a huge hit for the public, and it didn’t take long before the film’s reputation shot up. This film follows two characters, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Ryan) who met in Chicago. We then see them encountering one another every five years or so. Then, they connected and became best friends. The famous question in the film is: “Can men and women ever just be friends?” Granted, the film didn’t technically answer it because the main characters end up together, but it’s what kept the story going.

All the cast members did incredibly. However, Ryan really stood out. Many pointed out her natural talent and ability to persuade the audiences well. Sally is far from perfect, but what made her a great character to follow is that she’s grounded and painstakingly relatable. She just wants to be loved as much as she gives love, and sometimes it just hurts. So, knowing how the character moves — and thanks to Ephron’s striking writing talent — Ryan was able to shine throughout the film. The actress exuded such sheer exuberance which ultimately added more depth to the story. If you look from afar, the plot is not that unique. But how it was handled by the cast gave it a refreshing feel. The chemistry between Ryan and Crystal was palpable. Their characters are not fully compatible due to the huge contrast in their personalities, but somehow, you can’t help but root for them.

Image Via Columbia Pictures

Crystal was already known in the industry for his contribution to comedy, so it’s no surprise that he was the film’s funny and sometimes rude leading man. But Ryan was able to hold her own, and in a successful way at that. There are two scenes that prove this the best. The first one is the restaurant scene, the one in which Harry and Sally are discussing whether or not a man can tell if a woman is faking an orgasm. Sally fakes one, in front of many other diners, before resuming eating. That scene alone makes you feel secondhand embarrassment for the people in the restaurant, and it means that Ryan did her job. The second one is the New Year’s Eve scene where Harry proceeds to profess his love for her. However, Sally did not buy it, going into a mesmerizing, emotional monologue about heartbreak and love and just everything in between. The way she tells him she hates him, but you know that she doesn’t mean it —this goes to show how much of a talent Ryan truly is. You can feel everything she’s feeling at that moment, from frustration to utter denial. I’m sure it’s not easy to translate that on the big screen, but Ryan poured her heart into it, ultimately making you care for Sally.

Sleepless in Seattle

Image via TriStar

Moving on to Sleepless in Seattle, directed by the aforementioned Ephron. Sleepless in Seattle follows Ryan as Annie Reed, a journalist who becomes interested in a widowed architect played by Tom Hanks. The thing is, Annie is engaged to another man but is having serious doubts about their future together. When Annie hears Sam’s story on the radio, she somehow feels magnetized. After that, it’s just this whole, funny, will-they-won’t-they chase around New York and Seattle. Despite the back and forth, it’s still a well-written and incredibly paced wonder.

Ryan is already a familiar face to many in the industry, and in this film, she continues to be a great force of an actress and is constantly proving that she’s capable of commanding the screen in an alluring and gentle way. Her acting, combined with Ephron’s smart direction, made this film whole. Ryan knows how to navigate this genre and take control of it, and this one is no exception. Much like in When Harry Met Sally, Ryan exudes this magical quality to make these rom-com films distinctive, making them imcomparable to other hit classics.

You've Got Mail

Image via Warner Bros.

Then, You’ve Got Mail comes along —yet another film with Ephron’s name behind it all. This hit film was released in 1998 and centers on Kathleen (Ryan), a soft-spoken woman who runs an independent bookstore. But when their little business gets threatened by a nearby bookstore chain run by Joe (Hanks), she needs to find a way to stop it. Little does she know that the guy she is after is actually her AOL friend “NY152.”

This Ryan-Hanks-Ephron team-up just doesn’t stop delivering great stories, and that’s great. This film boasts that the chemistry between the two leads is of incredible value, so why not let them take the spotlight again? This time around, considering that Ryan is now a well-established and experienced actress in the genre, she manages to get a full grip on the intricacies of the storyline and produce an astounding performance. Her blithe acting adds to the character’s persuasion. As the audience, you may feel the same emotions as her, no matter how up and down it gets.

There’s just something about watching Ryan’s characters develop as a person, and, well, fall in love. She understands the intricacies of her characters’ stories and takes care of them gently. And seeing how these films are still being talked about is a great thing to see. Plus, watching them now invoke so much nostalgia, and the fact that they’re timeless is what makes the viewing experience even more heartwarming. With charm, sensuality, relatability, and a great amount of humor, you’ll definitely be able to swoon the audience, just like Ryan.

With a new wave of rom-coms happening recently, you can’t help but reminisce how the genre gained prominence years ago because they paved the way. And people like Ryan are the face of it. One thing’s for sure: this really was Ryan’s era, and she deservedly wears the rom-com crown.