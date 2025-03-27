Hot off blockbusters When Harry Met Sally and Turner & Hooch, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks first came together in the Steven Spielberg executive-produced rom-com Joe Versus the Volcano. The '90s film was ambitious for stepping out of the traditional romance comedy formula: a charming lead meets a love interest, obstacles arise, and love triumphs. Instead, this one is a love story wrapped in a sarcastic existential crisis and sprinkled with whimsical magic. And at the heart of it all? Meg Ryan—playing three wildly different characters!

Written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, Joe Versus the Volcano is anything but typical. It’s weird, dreamlike, and at times downright absurd. However, this wasn’t just a gimmick. Ryan’s triple role is an essential part of the movie’s theme, symbolizing the phases of Joe Banks' journey from a miserable, lifeless office worker to a man who finally embraces himself. While it flopped at the box office, the movie became a cult classic and is regarded as one of Meg Ryan's most versatile performances of her career.

What Is 'Joe Versus the Volcano' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Once considered the "Queen of Romantic Comedies" during the '80s and '90s, Meg Ryan is one of those actresses with an unforgettable reputation in Hollywood. Starring in classics such as When Harry Met Sally, Top Gun, Anastasia, and When a Man Loves a Woman, Ryan became part of an iconic cinematic era that was sweetened by her legendary on-screen collaborations with Tom Hanks.

Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail solidified her as "America's Sweetheart," but it was their first project that showcased just how multitalented Ryan really was. While Joe Versus the Volcano may not be the best Hanks-Ryan picture, it’s still seen as a quirky rom-com that lets the lead actress sparkle as three wildly drastic women. The story follows hypochondriac Joe Banks (Hanks), a man beaten down by life. He works in a soul-crushing job at a grim, fluorescent-lit medical supply company, where his days are filled with exhaustion and the nagging feeling that something is off. He believes his health is failing, but no doctor has been able to tell him why—until one finally does.

Joe is diagnosed with a rare condition called a “brain cloud” and is told he only has a few months to live. There’s no treatment, no hope. For the first time in years, he has an excuse to truly live, which inspires him to quit his mundane job and ask out nerdy co-worker DeDe. Ryan plays DeDe in a nervous and soft-spoken way. She is a reflection of Joe's fears—trapped in a dull existence but too afraid to take a risk. DeDe clearly has feelings for him, but when Joe tells her about his diagnosis, she completely shuts down.

Enter Samuel Graynamore (Lloyd Bridges), a billionaire who offers Joe a bizarre deal. There’s a tiny island in the Pacific, Waponi Woo, where the locals believe that to keep their volcano from erupting, they must sacrifice someone. Graynamore needs the island’s valuable mineral resources, so he offers Joe the adventure of a lifetime—unlimited money, extravagant travel, anything he wants—as long as he agrees to throw himself into the volcano. With nothing to lose, Joe says yes. This leads him to meet Angelica, the daughter of Graynamore.

Meg Ryan Is a Triple Threat Who Shapes Tom Hanks’ Journey in ‘Joe Versus the Volcano'