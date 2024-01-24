Quick Links

Are you a fan of movies, television, gaming, comics, and more and seeking to escape that cold Winter weather? If so, you may have an opportunity to head to Florida for MEGACON Orlando 2024 — one of the largest fandom events in the United States. Orlando, Florida is already one of the largest tourist destinations on the planet, so it seems only appropriate that MEGACON Orlando has a staggering list of celebrity guests, exciting panels, and exclusive shopping opportunities for fandom fans of all shapes and sizes.

To learn more about the exciting event, as well as the dates it's occurring, the guests who will be appearing, and more, here is everything you need to know about MEGACON Orlando '24.

What is MEGACON Orlando '24?

'Star Wars' cosplayers at MEGACON Orlando
Image via MEGACON Orlando

Basically, all you really need to know about MEGACON Orlando '24 is right there in the title. It's a mega-sized convention that takes place in Orlando in 2024. That's sweet and simple titling right there. The grand title is warranted given MEGACON Orlando is hosted by FAN EXPO HQ — the largest convention organizer on the planet. Recently, the convention juggernaut held FAN EXPO San Franciso 2023, and it also holds events in Canada, Denver, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Edmonton, Toronto, Cleveland, New Orleans, Portland, and more. MEGACON Orlando is one of the biggest, as FAN EXPO HQ estimates that more than 100,000 people will be in attendance in 2024.

When is MEGACON Orlando '24?

Jason Momoa posing with fans at MEGACON Orlando
Image via MEGACON Orlando

Fans of all forms of entertainment will be able to enjoy the wonders of MEGACON Orlando '24 when it officially begins on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. The four-day event will continue until Sunday, February 4th, 2024.

Where is MEGACON Orlando '24 Located?

The Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida
Image via MEGACON Orlando

MEGACON Orlando '24 will be hosted in the Orange County Convention Center within the West Concourse, the address being 9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819. To find more information on directions, parking, and many of the exciting tourist opportunities to indulge in during the convention, click below to learn more on MEGACON Orlando's official website.

MEGACON Website

Where to Stay for MEGACON Orlando '24

A Hilton in Orlando
Image via MEGACON Orlando

Being such a renowned tourist destination, there are almost too many hotel options for an event like MEGACON Orlando '24. To make your search for a place to sleep a bit easier, MEGACON Orlando has a few recommendations for some solid hotel options to consider below. Keep in mind that some venues may already be fully booked for the convention.

Hotel

Address

Rating

Rate

Telephone #

Hilton Orlando

6001 Destination Parkway, Orlando, FL 32819

8.4/10

Starting at $297

1-407-313-4300

Doubletree Orlando at Seaworld

10100 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

6.8/10

Starting at $159

1-407-352-1100

Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando

8978 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

8.4/10

Starting at $209

1-407-352-1400

Homewood Suites by Hilton International Drive/Convention Convention Center

8745 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

8.6/10

Starting at $179

407-248-2232

The other mentioned options, including Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center, Rosen Centre Hotel, and Rosen Plaza, are reportedly sold out.

Who is Going to be at MEGACON Orlando '24?

A better question would be who isn't going to be at MEGACON Orlando '24, as the guest list is absolutely stacked. Some of the biggest names in movies, television, gaming, and more will be present at the fest. For the full guest list, refer to the exceptionally long list below:

Celebrities

Tom Hiddleston as Loki becoming President Loki in Loki on Disney+
Image via Marvel Studios

Guest

Notable Work

Days Appearing

Michael J. Fox

Marty McFly in Back to the Future

Thursday, Friday

Christopher Lloyd

Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future

Thursday, Friday

Lea Thompson

Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future

Thursday, Friday

Tom Wilson

Biff Tannen in Back to the Future

Thursday, Friday

Eli Roth

Director of Thanksgiving, Cabin Fever

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Jacob Romero

Usopp in Netflix's One Piece

Saturday, Sunday

Jaime Pressly

Joy Turner in My Name is Earl

Saturday, Sunday

Alan Tudyk

K-2SO in Star Wars

Saturday, Sunday

Aidan Scott

Helmeppo in Netflix's One Piece

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Jeff Ward

Captain Buggy in Netflix's One Piece

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

McKenna Grace

Phoebe in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Saturday, Sunday

Jason Isaacs

Lucious Malfoy in Harry Potter

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Hayden Christensen

Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars

Saturday, Sunday

Ewan McGregor

Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars

Saturday, Sunday

Tom Hiddleston

Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Saturday, Sunday

Paul Bettany

Vision and J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Saturday

Joseph Quinn

Eddie Munson in Stranger Things

Thursday, Friday

Robin Wright

Claire Underwood in House of Cards

Saturday

Susan Sarandon

Louise in Thelma & Louise

Saturday, Sunday

Iñaki Godoy

Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's One Piece

Saturday, Sunday

Geena Davis

Thelma in Thelma & Louise

Saturday, Sunday

Juliette Lewis

Natalie in Yellowjackets

Saturday, Sunday

William Shatner

Captain Kirk in Star Trek

Friday, Saturday

Anthony Daniels

C-3PO in Star Wars

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Gina Carano

Cara Dune in The Mandalorian

Saturday, Sunday

Giancarlo Esposito

Gus Fring in Breaking Bad

Thursday, Friday, Sunday

Temuera Morrison

Boba Fett, Jango Fett, and the Clone Troopers in Star Wars

Saturday, Sunday

Ming-Na Wen

Fennec Shand in Star Wars

Saturday

Danny Trejo

Machete in Machete

Saturday, Sunday

Cary Elwes

Westley in The Princess Bride

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Finn Wolfhard

Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things

Saturday, Sunday

Gaten Matarazzo

Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things

Saturday, Sunday

Sofia Boutella

Kora in Rebel Moon

Saturday, Sunday

Matthew Lewis

Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter

Saturday, Sunday

Alex Kingston

River Song in Doctor Who

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Stephen Amell

Oliver Queen in Arrow

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Alyssa Milano

Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed

Friday

Rose McGowan

Paige Matthews in Charmed

Saturday, Sunday

Eman Esfandi

Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka

Saturday, Sunday

Felicia Day

Codex in The Guild

Saturday, Sunday

Joonas Suotamo

Chewbacca in Star Wars

Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Chirs Sarandon

Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Randy Quaid

Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Jason Lee

Earl Hickey in My Name is Earl

Saturday, Sunday

Johnny Yong Bosch

Adam/The Black Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Jason Priestley

Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210

Saturday, Sunday

Shannen Doherty

Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210

Saturday, Sunday

Holly Marie Combs

Piper Halliwell in Charmed

Saturday, Sunday

Michelle Hurd

Raffi Musiker in Star Trek: Picard

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Diana Lee Inosanto

Morgan Elsbeth in Star Wars

Saturday, Sunday

Ethan Suplee

Randy Hickey in My Name is Earl

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Animation Voices

star-wars-clone-wars-ahsoka-rex
Image via Disney

Guest

Notable Work

Days Appearing

Don Bluth

Director of An American Tale, All Dogs Go To Heaven

Friday, Saturday

Vivienne Medrano

Creator of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Wallace Shawn

Rex in Toy Story

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ashley Eckstein

Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Phil LaMarr

Hermes Conrad in Futurama

Thursday, Friday

Butch Hartman

Creator of The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom

Saturday, Sunday

Billy Fest

Phillip J. Fry in Futurama

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Dee Bradley Baker

The Clones in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Peter Cullen

Optimus Prime in Transformers

Saturday, Sunday

Grey Delisle

Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Kathleen Herles

Dora in Dora the Explorer

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Richard Horvitz

Zim in Invader ZIM

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Brandon Rogers

Blitzø in Helluva Boss

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Frank Welker

Megatron in Transformers

Saturday, Sunday

Katey Sagal

Leela in Futurama

Saturday, Sunday

Anime Guests

Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond Forger in Spy x Family
Image via Wit Studio

Guest

Notable Work

Days Appearing

Kate Higgins

Sakura Haruno in Naruto

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Dave Wittenberg

Kakashi Hatake in Naruto

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Maile Flanagan

Naruto Uzumaki in Naruto

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Colleen Clinkenbeard

Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Luci Christian

Nami in One Piece

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Justin Briner

Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Megan Shipman

Anya Forger in Spy x Family

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Alex Organ

Loid Forger in Spy x Family

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Natalie Van Sistine

Yor Forger in Spy x Family

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Adam McArthur

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Sarah Natochenny

Ash Ketchum in Pokemon

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Gaming Stars

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 black suit peter and miles

Image via PlayStation

Guest

Notable Work

Days Appearing

Keith David

The Arbiter in Halo

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Yuri Lowenthal

Peter Parker in Insomniac's Spider-Man

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Neil Newbon

Astarion in Baldur's Gate III

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Fred Tatasciore

Saren in Mass Effect

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Cameron Monaghan

Kal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi

Saturday

Nadji Jeter

Miles Morales in Insomniac's Spider-Man

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Tara Platt

Yuri Watanabe in Insomniac's Spider-Man

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Roger Craig Smith

Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Patricia Summersett

Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

What is There to Do at MEGACON Orlando '24?

A Goku statue in MEGACON Orlando
Image via MEGACON Orlando

In addition to that exceptional list of special guests, there's plenty to do at MEGACON Orlando '24. This includes celebrity Q&As, photo opportunities, autograph signings, cosplay competitions, demos, workshops, artist commissions, community groups, fan meetups, kid's zones, and plenty of shopping opportunities available on the convention floor. You can also expect to see plenty of panels and discussions from all across the fandomverse, though the full schedule of panels has yet to be revealed by MEGACON Orlando.

How Can You Get Tickets to MEGACON Orlando '24?

A fan showing off a rare Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man Comic at MEGACON Orlando
Image via MEGACON Orlando

Tickets for MEGACON Orlando '24 are currently on sale. Single-day passes and four-day passes are still available for purchase, but the VIP and Ultimate Fan Packages are both sold out. To buy your tickets to Orlando's biggest fan event of the year, click the "buy tickets" link below:

Buy Tickets