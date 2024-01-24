Are you a fan of movies, television, gaming, comics, and more and seeking to escape that cold Winter weather? If so, you may have an opportunity to head to Florida for MEGACON Orlando 2024 — one of the largest fandom events in the United States. Orlando, Florida is already one of the largest tourist destinations on the planet, so it seems only appropriate that MEGACON Orlando has a staggering list of celebrity guests, exciting panels, and exclusive shopping opportunities for fandom fans of all shapes and sizes.

To learn more about the exciting event, as well as the dates it's occurring, the guests who will be appearing, and more, here is everything you need to know about MEGACON Orlando '24.

What is MEGACON Orlando '24?

Image via MEGACON Orlando

Basically, all you really need to know about MEGACON Orlando '24 is right there in the title. It's a mega-sized convention that takes place in Orlando in 2024. That's sweet and simple titling right there. The grand title is warranted given MEGACON Orlando is hosted by FAN EXPO HQ — the largest convention organizer on the planet. Recently, the convention juggernaut held FAN EXPO San Franciso 2023, and it also holds events in Canada, Denver, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Edmonton, Toronto, Cleveland, New Orleans, Portland, and more. MEGACON Orlando is one of the biggest, as FAN EXPO HQ estimates that more than 100,000 people will be in attendance in 2024.

When is MEGACON Orlando '24?

Image via MEGACON Orlando

Fans of all forms of entertainment will be able to enjoy the wonders of MEGACON Orlando '24 when it officially begins on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. The four-day event will continue until Sunday, February 4th, 2024.

Where is MEGACON Orlando '24 Located?

Image via MEGACON Orlando

MEGACON Orlando '24 will be hosted in the Orange County Convention Center within the West Concourse, the address being 9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819. To find more information on directions, parking, and many of the exciting tourist opportunities to indulge in during the convention, click below to learn more on MEGACON Orlando's official website.

MEGACON Website

Where to Stay for MEGACON Orlando '24

Image via MEGACON Orlando

Being such a renowned tourist destination, there are almost too many hotel options for an event like MEGACON Orlando '24. To make your search for a place to sleep a bit easier, MEGACON Orlando has a few recommendations for some solid hotel options to consider below. Keep in mind that some venues may already be fully booked for the convention.

The other mentioned options, including Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center, Rosen Centre Hotel, and Rosen Plaza, are reportedly sold out.

Who is Going to be at MEGACON Orlando '24?

Close

A better question would be who isn't going to be at MEGACON Orlando '24, as the guest list is absolutely stacked. Some of the biggest names in movies, television, gaming, and more will be present at the fest. For the full guest list, refer to the exceptionally long list below:

Celebrities

Image via Marvel Studios

Guest Notable Work Days Appearing Michael J. Fox Marty McFly in Back to the Future Thursday, Friday Christopher Lloyd Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future Thursday, Friday Lea Thompson Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future Thursday, Friday Tom Wilson Biff Tannen in Back to the Future Thursday, Friday Eli Roth Director of Thanksgiving, Cabin Fever Friday, Saturday, Sunday Jacob Romero Usopp in Netflix's One Piece Saturday, Sunday Jaime Pressly Joy Turner in My Name is Earl Saturday, Sunday Alan Tudyk K-2SO in Star Wars Saturday, Sunday Aidan Scott Helmeppo in Netflix's One Piece Friday, Saturday, Sunday Jeff Ward Captain Buggy in Netflix's One Piece Friday, Saturday, Sunday McKenna Grace Phoebe in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Saturday, Sunday Jason Isaacs Lucious Malfoy in Harry Potter Friday, Saturday, Sunday Hayden Christensen Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Saturday, Sunday Ewan McGregor Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Saturday, Sunday Tom Hiddleston Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Saturday, Sunday Paul Bettany Vision and J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Saturday Joseph Quinn Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Thursday, Friday Robin Wright Claire Underwood in House of Cards Saturday Susan Sarandon Louise in Thelma & Louise Saturday, Sunday Iñaki Godoy Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's One Piece Saturday, Sunday Geena Davis Thelma in Thelma & Louise Saturday, Sunday Juliette Lewis Natalie in Yellowjackets Saturday, Sunday William Shatner Captain Kirk in Star Trek Friday, Saturday Anthony Daniels C-3PO in Star Wars Friday, Saturday, Sunday Gina Carano Cara Dune in The Mandalorian Saturday, Sunday Giancarlo Esposito Gus Fring in Breaking Bad Thursday, Friday, Sunday Temuera Morrison Boba Fett, Jango Fett, and the Clone Troopers in Star Wars Saturday, Sunday Ming-Na Wen Fennec Shand in Star Wars Saturday Danny Trejo Machete in Machete Saturday, Sunday Cary Elwes Westley in The Princess Bride Friday, Saturday, Sunday Finn Wolfhard Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things Saturday, Sunday Gaten Matarazzo Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things Saturday, Sunday Sofia Boutella Kora in Rebel Moon Saturday, Sunday Matthew Lewis Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter Saturday, Sunday Alex Kingston River Song in Doctor Who Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Stephen Amell Oliver Queen in Arrow Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Alyssa Milano Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed Friday Rose McGowan Paige Matthews in Charmed Saturday, Sunday Eman Esfandi Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka Saturday, Sunday Felicia Day Codex in The Guild Saturday, Sunday Joonas Suotamo Chewbacca in Star Wars Thursday, Friday, Saturday Chirs Sarandon Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride Friday, Saturday, Sunday Randy Quaid Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Jason Lee Earl Hickey in My Name is Earl Saturday, Sunday Johnny Yong Bosch Adam/The Black Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Jason Priestley Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 Saturday, Sunday Shannen Doherty Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 Saturday, Sunday Holly Marie Combs Piper Halliwell in Charmed Saturday, Sunday Michelle Hurd Raffi Musiker in Star Trek: Picard Friday, Saturday, Sunday Diana Lee Inosanto Morgan Elsbeth in Star Wars Saturday, Sunday Ethan Suplee Randy Hickey in My Name is Earl Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Animation Voices

Image via Disney

Guest Notable Work Days Appearing Don Bluth Director of An American Tale, All Dogs Go To Heaven Friday, Saturday Vivienne Medrano Creator of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss Friday, Saturday, Sunday Wallace Shawn Rex in Toy Story Friday, Saturday, Sunday Ashley Eckstein Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Phil LaMarr Hermes Conrad in Futurama Thursday, Friday Butch Hartman Creator of The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom Saturday, Sunday Billy Fest Phillip J. Fry in Futurama Friday, Saturday, Sunday Dee Bradley Baker The Clones in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Friday, Saturday, Sunday Peter Cullen Optimus Prime in Transformers Saturday, Sunday Grey Delisle Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Kathleen Herles Dora in Dora the Explorer Friday, Saturday, Sunday Richard Horvitz Zim in Invader ZIM Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Brandon Rogers Blitzø in Helluva Boss Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Frank Welker Megatron in Transformers Saturday, Sunday Katey Sagal Leela in Futurama Saturday, Sunday

Anime Guests

Image via Wit Studio

Guest Notable Work Days Appearing Kate Higgins Sakura Haruno in Naruto Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Dave Wittenberg Kakashi Hatake in Naruto Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Maile Flanagan Naruto Uzumaki in Naruto Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Colleen Clinkenbeard Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Luci Christian Nami in One Piece Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Justin Briner Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Megan Shipman Anya Forger in Spy x Family Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Alex Organ Loid Forger in Spy x Family Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Natalie Van Sistine Yor Forger in Spy x Family Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Adam McArthur Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Sarah Natochenny Ash Ketchum in Pokemon Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Gaming Stars

Image via PlayStation

Guest Notable Work Days Appearing Keith David The Arbiter in Halo Friday, Saturday, Sunday Yuri Lowenthal Peter Parker in Insomniac's Spider-Man Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Neil Newbon Astarion in Baldur's Gate III Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Fred Tatasciore Saren in Mass Effect Friday, Saturday, Sunday Cameron Monaghan Kal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi Saturday Nadji Jeter Miles Morales in Insomniac's Spider-Man Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Tara Platt Yuri Watanabe in Insomniac's Spider-Man Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Roger Craig Smith Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Patricia Summersett Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

What is There to Do at MEGACON Orlando '24?

Image via MEGACON Orlando

In addition to that exceptional list of special guests, there's plenty to do at MEGACON Orlando '24. This includes celebrity Q&As, photo opportunities, autograph signings, cosplay competitions, demos, workshops, artist commissions, community groups, fan meetups, kid's zones, and plenty of shopping opportunities available on the convention floor. You can also expect to see plenty of panels and discussions from all across the fandomverse, though the full schedule of panels has yet to be revealed by MEGACON Orlando.

How Can You Get Tickets to MEGACON Orlando '24?

Image via MEGACON Orlando

Tickets for MEGACON Orlando '24 are currently on sale. Single-day passes and four-day passes are still available for purchase, but the VIP and Ultimate Fan Packages are both sold out. To buy your tickets to Orlando's biggest fan event of the year, click the "buy tickets" link below:

Buy Tickets