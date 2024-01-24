Quick Links
Are you a fan of movies, television, gaming, comics, and more and seeking to escape that cold Winter weather? If so, you may have an opportunity to head to Florida for MEGACON Orlando 2024 — one of the largest fandom events in the United States. Orlando, Florida is already one of the largest tourist destinations on the planet, so it seems only appropriate that MEGACON Orlando has a staggering list of celebrity guests, exciting panels, and exclusive shopping opportunities for fandom fans of all shapes and sizes.
To learn more about the exciting event, as well as the dates it's occurring, the guests who will be appearing, and more, here is everything you need to know about MEGACON Orlando '24.
What is MEGACON Orlando '24?
Basically, all you really need to know about MEGACON Orlando '24 is right there in the title. It's a mega-sized convention that takes place in Orlando in 2024. That's sweet and simple titling right there. The grand title is warranted given MEGACON Orlando is hosted by FAN EXPO HQ — the largest convention organizer on the planet. Recently, the convention juggernaut held FAN EXPO San Franciso 2023, and it also holds events in Canada, Denver, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Edmonton, Toronto, Cleveland, New Orleans, Portland, and more. MEGACON Orlando is one of the biggest, as FAN EXPO HQ estimates that more than 100,000 people will be in attendance in 2024.
When is MEGACON Orlando '24?
Fans of all forms of entertainment will be able to enjoy the wonders of MEGACON Orlando '24 when it officially begins on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. The four-day event will continue until Sunday, February 4th, 2024.
Where is MEGACON Orlando '24 Located?
MEGACON Orlando '24 will be hosted in the Orange County Convention Center within the West Concourse, the address being 9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819. To find more information on directions, parking, and many of the exciting tourist opportunities to indulge in during the convention, click below to learn more on MEGACON Orlando's official website.
Where to Stay for MEGACON Orlando '24
Being such a renowned tourist destination, there are almost too many hotel options for an event like MEGACON Orlando '24. To make your search for a place to sleep a bit easier, MEGACON Orlando has a few recommendations for some solid hotel options to consider below. Keep in mind that some venues may already be fully booked for the convention.
|
Hotel
|
Address
|
Rating
|
Rate
|
Telephone #
|
6001 Destination Parkway, Orlando, FL 32819
|
8.4/10
|
Starting at $297
|
1-407-313-4300
|
10100 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32821
|
6.8/10
|
Starting at $159
|
1-407-352-1100
|
8978 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
|
8.4/10
|
Starting at $209
|
1-407-352-1400
|
Homewood Suites by Hilton International Drive/Convention Convention Center
|
8745 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
|
8.6/10
|
Starting at $179
|
407-248-2232
The other mentioned options, including Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center, Rosen Centre Hotel, and Rosen Plaza, are reportedly sold out.
Who is Going to be at MEGACON Orlando '24?
A better question would be who isn't going to be at MEGACON Orlando '24, as the guest list is absolutely stacked. Some of the biggest names in movies, television, gaming, and more will be present at the fest. For the full guest list, refer to the exceptionally long list below:
Celebrities
|
Guest
|
Notable Work
|
Days Appearing
|
Michael J. Fox
|
Marty McFly in Back to the Future
|
Thursday, Friday
|
Christopher Lloyd
|
Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future
|
Thursday, Friday
|
Lea Thompson
|
Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future
|
Thursday, Friday
|
Tom Wilson
|
Biff Tannen in Back to the Future
|
Thursday, Friday
|
Eli Roth
|
Director of Thanksgiving, Cabin Fever
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Jacob Romero
|
Usopp in Netflix's One Piece
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Jaime Pressly
|
Joy Turner in My Name is Earl
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Alan Tudyk
|
K-2SO in Star Wars
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Aidan Scott
|
Helmeppo in Netflix's One Piece
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Jeff Ward
|
Captain Buggy in Netflix's One Piece
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
McKenna Grace
|
Phoebe in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Jason Isaacs
|
Lucious Malfoy in Harry Potter
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Hayden Christensen
|
Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Ewan McGregor
|
Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Tom Hiddleston
|
Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Paul Bettany
|
Vision and J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
|
Saturday
|
Joseph Quinn
|
Eddie Munson in Stranger Things
|
Thursday, Friday
|
Robin Wright
|
Claire Underwood in House of Cards
|
Saturday
|
Susan Sarandon
|
Louise in Thelma & Louise
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Iñaki Godoy
|
Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's One Piece
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Geena Davis
|
Thelma in Thelma & Louise
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Juliette Lewis
|
Natalie in Yellowjackets
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
William Shatner
|
Captain Kirk in Star Trek
|
Friday, Saturday
|
Anthony Daniels
|
C-3PO in Star Wars
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Gina Carano
|
Cara Dune in The Mandalorian
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Giancarlo Esposito
|
Gus Fring in Breaking Bad
|
Thursday, Friday, Sunday
|
Temuera Morrison
|
Boba Fett, Jango Fett, and the Clone Troopers in Star Wars
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Ming-Na Wen
|
Fennec Shand in Star Wars
|
Saturday
|
Danny Trejo
|
Machete in Machete
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Cary Elwes
|
Westley in The Princess Bride
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Finn Wolfhard
|
Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Gaten Matarazzo
|
Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Sofia Boutella
|
Kora in Rebel Moon
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Matthew Lewis
|
Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Alex Kingston
|
River Song in Doctor Who
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Stephen Amell
|
Oliver Queen in Arrow
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Alyssa Milano
|
Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed
|
Friday
|
Rose McGowan
|
Paige Matthews in Charmed
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Eman Esfandi
|
Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Felicia Day
|
Codex in The Guild
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Joonas Suotamo
|
Chewbacca in Star Wars
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
|
Chirs Sarandon
|
Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Randy Quaid
|
Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Jason Lee
|
Earl Hickey in My Name is Earl
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Johnny Yong Bosch
|
Adam/The Black Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Jason Priestley
|
Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Shannen Doherty
|
Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Holly Marie Combs
|
Piper Halliwell in Charmed
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Michelle Hurd
|
Raffi Musiker in Star Trek: Picard
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Diana Lee Inosanto
|
Morgan Elsbeth in Star Wars
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Ethan Suplee
|
Randy Hickey in My Name is Earl
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Animation Voices
|
Guest
|
Notable Work
|
Days Appearing
|
Don Bluth
|
Director of An American Tale, All Dogs Go To Heaven
|
Friday, Saturday
|
Vivienne Medrano
|
Creator of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Wallace Shawn
|
Rex in Toy Story
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Ashley Eckstein
|
Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Phil LaMarr
|
Hermes Conrad in Futurama
|
Thursday, Friday
|
Butch Hartman
|
Creator of The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Billy Fest
|
Phillip J. Fry in Futurama
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Dee Bradley Baker
|
The Clones in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Peter Cullen
|
Optimus Prime in Transformers
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Grey Delisle
|
Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Kathleen Herles
|
Dora in Dora the Explorer
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Richard Horvitz
|
Zim in Invader ZIM
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Brandon Rogers
|
Blitzø in Helluva Boss
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Frank Welker
|
Megatron in Transformers
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Katey Sagal
|
Leela in Futurama
|
Saturday, Sunday
Anime Guests
|
Guest
|
Notable Work
|
Days Appearing
|
Kate Higgins
|
Sakura Haruno in Naruto
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Dave Wittenberg
|
Kakashi Hatake in Naruto
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Maile Flanagan
|
Naruto Uzumaki in Naruto
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Colleen Clinkenbeard
|
Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Luci Christian
|
Nami in One Piece
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Justin Briner
|
Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Megan Shipman
|
Anya Forger in Spy x Family
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Alex Organ
|
Loid Forger in Spy x Family
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Natalie Van Sistine
|
Yor Forger in Spy x Family
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Adam McArthur
|
Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Sarah Natochenny
|
Ash Ketchum in Pokemon
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Gaming Stars
|
Guest
|
Notable Work
|
Days Appearing
|
Keith David
|
The Arbiter in Halo
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Yuri Lowenthal
|
Peter Parker in Insomniac's Spider-Man
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Neil Newbon
|
Astarion in Baldur's Gate III
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Fred Tatasciore
|
Saren in Mass Effect
|
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Cameron Monaghan
|
Kal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi
|
Saturday
|
Nadji Jeter
|
Miles Morales in Insomniac's Spider-Man
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Tara Platt
|
Yuri Watanabe in Insomniac's Spider-Man
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Roger Craig Smith
|
Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|
Patricia Summersett
|
Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
What is There to Do at MEGACON Orlando '24?
In addition to that exceptional list of special guests, there's plenty to do at MEGACON Orlando '24. This includes celebrity Q&As, photo opportunities, autograph signings, cosplay competitions, demos, workshops, artist commissions, community groups, fan meetups, kid's zones, and plenty of shopping opportunities available on the convention floor. You can also expect to see plenty of panels and discussions from all across the fandomverse, though the full schedule of panels has yet to be revealed by MEGACON Orlando.
How Can You Get Tickets to MEGACON Orlando '24?
Tickets for MEGACON Orlando '24 are currently on sale. Single-day passes and four-day passes are still available for purchase, but the VIP and Ultimate Fan Packages are both sold out. To buy your tickets to Orlando's biggest fan event of the year, click the "buy tickets" link below: