With more than one million fans across North America and several huge events held all over the U.S. and Canada every year, there is no comic con event producer in the world larger than FAN EXPO HQ. This year, like every year, they're holding one of their biggest conventions: MEGACON Orlando. The ultimate geek paradise for all those in the general vicinity of The City Beautiful, it will take place from Thursday, February 6th to Sunday, February 9th.

Whether they're veterans of MEGACON Orlando and comic con events at large or complete newcomers to that kind of experience, people are always guaranteed to have a hard time figuring out what to prioritize and where to go on whichever days they're planning to attend the convention. That's where Collider comes in. There are fifteen panels and events at MEGACON Orlando that fans should be looking forward to the most across all fields of geekiness, from comics to video games to movies and television.

15 Attend the Voice Behind the Games: Meet Troy Baker Panel

Sunday, February 9th at 1:15 pm — Theater #3 (N220A)

Image via Naughty Dog

He's also a musician, but more than anything else, Troy Baker is a legend of the world of voice acting. He's had several roles across movies and television, but he's particularly proficient in and well-known for his work in video games. Thanks to portraying characters like Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite, Sam Drake in Uncharted 4, and Joel Miller in The Last of Us (one of the most cinematic video games ever), Baker today holds the most nominations out of any actor at the BAFTA Game Awards, with a grand total of five—of which he's won none, shockingly.

With The Last of Us being particularly relevant in preparation for the second season of HBO's original show based on the game, as well as Baker having been most recently heard as Indy in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, fans will get the chance to hear him talk about his exciting work at MEGACON Orlando this year. On top of that, those dying for an autograph or a photo will get a shot at getting one on Sunday.

The Last of Us Action-Adventure Released June 14, 2013 ESRB M Platform(s) PlayStation 3 Developer(s) Naughty Dog Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

14 Listen to Joe Quesada's Marvelous Journey

Sunday, February 9th at 1:30 pm — Programming Room (S320E)

Image via DC Comics

First, he worked for Valiant Comics. Then, he moved to Marvel and DC, writing for characters and teams like Batman and X-Factor. Later, he created his own company, Event Comics. In short, Joe Quesada is a legend of the comic book realm, hugely important in Marvel's history in particular, as he largely shaped the company's style in the early 2000s.

Attendees should prioritize this panel if they want to hear about Quesada's career in particular or things about Marvel as a company and its history in general.

Quesada will be taking on whatever fans want to know about his life and work before, during, and after Marvel Comics in a Q&A that anyone familiar with his work should make sure not to miss. Whether they want to hear about Quesada's career in particular or things about Marvel as a company and its history in general, MEGACON attendees should prioritize this panel.

13 Have a Happy Day in Hell With the Cast of 'Hazbin Hotel'

Thursday, February 6th at 8:30 pm — Main Theater (N320)

Image via Prime Video

What started as a passion project for Vivienne "Vivzie Pop" Medrano, made entirely by freelance animators, financed through Patreon, and released on YouTube, is now a hit animated adult series made in collaboration with A24 and Amazon Studios. Indeed, Hazbin Hotel is much more than just a modern cult classic: it's a love letter to creative passion.

There will be a lot of events tailor-made for Hazbin Hotel fans at MEGACON Orlando 2025, from cosplay meetups to trivia events, but the one that they'll want to clear their schedule for the most is definitely the panel with Vivzie Pop and the show's voice cast. The team will also be available for photos and autographs on every day of the event for those who want to immortalize the occasion.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Hazbin Hotel Release Date January 19, 2024 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Cast Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz , Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Keith David , Alex Brightman, Kimiko Glenn , Joel Perez, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan Seasons 1

12 Channel Your Inner Master Splinter at the Zen Den

Throughout the Event — Zen Den (S322)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans of comic events are obviously happy to attend any FAN EXPO HQ event they can, but they should prioritize this year's MEGACON Orlando, in particular, because FAN EXPO will have new programming that they won't want to miss. Case in point: the Zen Den, a space hosted by the nonprofit Guardians Mental Health (GMH).

Convention attendees will be able to channel their inner Master Splinter, connect with their Jedi calm, or find Airbender balance (whatever is most fandom-appropriate) at this sanctuary that offers soft seating, low lighting, and serene vibes. Conventions like this one can often drain people's energy very fast, so having a place facilitating relaxation and meditation should be a breath of fresh air for those with special sensory needs—or just geeks looking to relax from all the panel-hopping.

11 Attend the Anime After Dark! Event

Friday, February 7th at 6:00 pm and Saturday, February 8th at 7:00 pm — North Concourse 200 Level

Image via FAN EXPO HQ

Anime fans, rejoice. The all-ages event Anime After Dark!, free with any MEGACON badge, will let attendees meet over 20 voice actors from the industry who will only be appearing for this event on two days of the MEGACON. From Andre Sogliuzzo from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Tom Gibis from Naruto, this is the perfect chance for people who love the art form.

Friday will feature the event preview in a lounge setting for those looking to soak in more relaxed otaku vibes. Then comes the event proper on Saturday. This night-out experience will feature a DJ, karaoke, a late-night arcade, and myriad opportunities for attendees to mingle with their favorite voice actors from some of the best anime shows in history.

10 Find Fellow Readers at the Book Nook

Throughout the Event — Book Nook (N329)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Yet another first-time event for FAN EXPO HQ fan conventions, the Book Nook shows bookworms that they, too, have a place at MEGACON Orlando. The company partnered with incredible Orlando book businesses to bring this space to life: a cozy spot for readers to socialize, buy goodies, meet authors, and connect with small local businesses.

Reading is unarguably a much more introspective activity than, say, watching films and television or playing video games, so it's a breath of fresh air to get a chance to engage in all things literary at an event of the caliber of MEGACON Orlando. Whether they're just looking for bookish merch or simply looking to meet fellow book lovers, attendees should drop by at least once during their stay at MEGACON.

9 Attend the Image Revolution Panel With Todd McFarlane

Sunday, February 9th at 1:00 pm — Theater #4 (S320A)

Image via New Line Cinema

There are few comic book creators more iconic or important in the modern industry than Todd McFarlane, known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and as the creator, writer, and artist of the legendary horror-fantasy comic book series Spawn. His reputation certainly precedes him, so comic fans attending this event should make sure not to miss him.

There will be three events with Todd throughout MEGACON. A more low-key chat with him on Friday, a panel on Frank Miller's Daredevil: Born Again hosted by Todd on Saturday, and the most exciting of all for his fans: the "Image Revolution" panel. McFarlane helped form Image Comics, the 3rd-largest direct market comic book and graphic novel publisher in the industry. At MEGACON, he'll talk about the company's beginnings and how it got to where it is today.