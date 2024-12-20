It's a bird! It's a plane! No, actually it's six different men who have taken on the role of Superman. MegaCon Orlando announced that Dean Cain (Lois & Clark), Tim Daly (Superman: The Animated Series), George Newbern (Justice League), Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois), Tom Welling (Smallville), and Brandon Routh (Superman Returns) will all be appearing at the convention in February. The news is being promoted just a day after the trailer for James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie was dropped. The new film will feature David Corenswet as the Man of Steel alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

A few of those who have donned potentially more spandex than they'll ever want to are being joined at MegaCon Orlando by their costars from their respective Superman-related projects. Tom Welling will be joined by his Smallville co-stars Erica Durance, Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum, and Laura Vandervoort. Tyler Hoechlin, who just recently wrapped his tenure as Superman on Superman & Lois will be joined by costar Bitsie Tulloch who played the Lois Lane to his Clark Kent.

Brandon Routh will be doing double duty, having technically played two iterations of The Man of Steel. While he won't be joined by any of his costars from his Superman Returns days, he will be joined by several of his Arrowverse costars: Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards, Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Arthur Darvill, and more! Routh played Ray Palmer aka the ATOM on Arrow and later for five seasons on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. During the last Arrowverse crossover in 2019, "Crisis on Infinite Earths", he played both Ray Palmer and Clark Kent. The Clark Kent/Superman Routh took on this time was from an Earth adapting the Kingdom Come storyline. Routh's Superman that time around actually faced off with Hoeclin's Supes but eventually teamed up in the crossover against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

What's Next For Superman?

David Corenswet's Superman will fly into theaters July 11, 2025. The new Superman is a part of James Gunn's DCU. The DCU has already kicked off with the Max animated series Creature Commandos. Following Corenswet as Superman, House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock will star as Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Corenswet as Superman has already been met with an overall warm internet reception, especially with Krypto in the opening scene of the trailer. In the trailer, we also got shots of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner (we're looking past the haircut), Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and a tease of the classic Clark Kent and Lois Lane dynamics at The Daily Planet.

James Gunn's Superman flies into theaters next July. You can meet six other icons who have taken on the Man of Steel at MegaCon Orlando from February 6-9, 2025. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.