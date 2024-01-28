Organized by FAN EXPO HQ, one of the biggest comic event producers in the world, MEGACON Orlando is one of North America's largest fan convention events. It attracts people from all over the world to gather and celebrate comics, anime, gaming, sci-fi, horror, and geek culture at large. As one of FAN EXPO's main events, MEGACON creates a safe space brimming with geeky excitement for pop culture fans to express their interests, explore other media, and have fun with other like-minded people.

This year, from February 1 to February 4 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, fans of all sorts of media, from Star Wars to Marvel, will gather to celebrate their fandoms, meet celebrities, and buy cool merchandise. There will be so many things to do at MEGACON Orlando 2024 that it may be overwhelming, but with a little planning and highlighting the most exciting events, attendees are bound to have the time of their lives.

10 Attend the 'Code 8: Part II' Panel

Saturday, February 3 at 1:30 pm — Thater #2 - W304

In 2019, one of the most underrated superhero movies of recent times came out. Code 8 follows a super-powered construction worker who falls in with a group of criminals while trying to get enough money to save his ill mother. In Code 8: Part II, the sequel long in the making, a girl recruits an ex-con and his former partner-in-crime to get justice for her brother slain by corrupt police officers.

Moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, the Code 8 Exclusive Panel is the reunion everyone has been waiting for. It will bring cousins Stephen Amell (of Arrow and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows fame) and Robbie Amell (known for Upload and The Duff) to talk about their highly anticipated sci-fi action spectacle. They will unveil an exclusive clip at the panel, so it's one that fans definitely won't want to miss. There will also be a chance to get photos and autographs with both Amells on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (and Sunday, too, for Stephen).

9 Hear the Script Reading Remix of 'The Lion King'

Friday, February 2 at 6:00 pm — Main Theater - Chapin Theatre

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Made at the height of the Disney Renaissance, The Lion King tends to be praised as one of Disney's very best films. Reminiscent of African folklore and William Shakespeare's Hamlet, it's a musical where a lion prince is tricked into exile by his bitter uncle, who wants to have the throne for himself. Dramatic, emotional, and philosophically rich, The Lion King is a wonderfully written movie perfect for all the family to enjoy.

On the second day of the event, attendees will be able to join Billy West and Phil LaMarr from Futurama, as well as Dee Bradley Baker from Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Fred Tatasciore from Star Trek: Lower Decks, for a live script reading of The Lion King. Having such terrific voice actors adding their own twists to the characters of this classic is sure to have some delightful surprises in store. As if that weren't enough, the actors will also be available for photos and autographs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (except for LaMarr, who will only be available on Thursday and Friday).

8 Go to Universal Islands of Adventure With Other MEGACON Guests

Friday, February 2 after 5 pm — Universal Islands of Adventure

Image via Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Islands of Adventure is a theme park in Orlando that opened in 1999 as part of an expansion project turning Universal Studios Florida into the Universal Orlando Resort. Since then, the park has often been praised as one of the best in the world, with top-notch theming and world-class attractions like the Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure roller coaster.

There's no going to Orlando without going to one of its theme parks, so MEGACON has reserved an exclusive area within the park just for its guests. It would take something really huge to get fans to leave the convention center during one of these four monumental days. Going to one of the most fun theme parks on the planet to enjoy exclusive access to some of North America's best rides certainly qualifies as "huge."

7 Attend the Clone Wars Reunion Panel

Sunday, February 4 at 10:30 am — Main Theater - Chapin Theatre

Close

Star Wars: The Clone Wars follows the Jedi Knights and courageous clones who led the Grand Army of the Republic against the Separatist droid army. The acclaimed series expanded on the Star Wars universe greatly, introducing iconic characters like Ahsoka Tano. Many of The Clone Wars' best arcs rank among the most essential pieces of Star Wars media.

Collider's Arezou Amin will moderate this panel that will bring together Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), and Dee Bradley Baker (the clones) to discuss all things Star Wars. Logically, the focus will be on The Clone Wars, its legacy, and the huge impact it has had on the Star Wars franchise since it ended in 2020. There will also be photo and autograph opportunities on all four days of the event, although Baker will be absent on Thursday.

6 Attend the 'Spider-Man' Video Game Voice Actors Panel

Thursday, February 1 at 6:15 pm — Theater #3 - W311A

Image via Insomniac

Back in 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man took the world by storm with its incredibly immersive and indescribably fun approach to a real Spider-Man open-world gaming experience. In 2020, Spider-Man: Miles Morales expanded on its legacy beautifully, carving its own place in this ongoing story. This past year, Spider-Man 2 somehow lived up to the colossal weight on its shoulders, becoming one of the most successful video games of 2023 thanks to its incredible performance, fun gaming mechanics, and excellent voice cast.

On the first day of MEGACON Orlando, three excellent voice actors who worked on Spider-Man 2 will be talking about their work and celebrating fans' love of the game. With Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), and Tara Platt (Yuri Watanabe) in attendance, those who love the web-slinger and love to get into his shoes through this outstanding game will get a chance to show that love. The actors will also be available for photos and autographs on all four days of the event.

5 Attend the Hunting Bounties Panel

Saturday, February 3 at 3:00 pm — Main Theater - Chapin Theatre

Close

Since his first appearance in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, the terrifying bounty hunter Boba Fett has been one of the franchise's most beloved characters. As such, fans were incredibly excited for his solo adventures in the highly anticipated Disney+ TV show The Book of Boba Fett. Even if the series didn't live up to fans' expectations, it had more than enough strengths to make up for its shortcomings, including a highly dedicated cast led by Temuera Morrison (Fett).

Moderated by Arezou Amin, the Hunting Bounties panel will reunite Morrison with Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennech Shand, another of Star Wars' most fearsome bounty hunters. Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett in the prequels, will also be in attendance. It's the perfect opportunity for Star Wars fans to ask the deadliest bounty hunters in the galaxy their most pressing questions and hear some fun stories from them.

4 Attend the Drive Off With 'Thelma and Louise' Panel

Saturday, February 3 at 11:30 am — Main Theater - Chapin Theatre

Image via MGM

A classic of feminist cinema, Ridley Scott's Thelma and Louise is one of the best road trip movies of all time. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis star as two best friends who set out on an adventure, which soon becomes an escape from the police. Sarandon and Davis share a chemistry that, even over thirty years after the film's release, is still through the roof. They're the best part of what's already an exciting and wonderfully made movie.

Cinephiles will get the opportunity of a lifetime when Sarandon and Davis reunite for a panel on the third day of MEGACON Orlando. They'll talk about their legendary Oscar-winning trajectories (Sarandon for Dead Man Walking and Davis for The Accidental Tourist) and are also sure to share some insightful stories from their time on and off the set of one of the most iconic movie classics of the '90s. The actresses will also be available for photos and autographs on Saturday and Sunday.

3 Attend the Gryffindor vs. Slytherin Panel

Sunday, February 4 at 10:45 am — Theater #2 - W304

Close

Throughout its run from 2001 to 2011, the Harry Potter film saga was a pop culture phenomenon unlike any other the world had ever seen. Even over a decade after the final installment in the trilogy, it remains one of the best fantasy movie franchises ever, thanks to its imaginative world-building, compelling characters with complex motivations, and an outstanding cast of actors who grew up alongside the audience that fell in love with them.

Moderated by Maggie Lovitt, the Gryffindor vs. Slytherin panel will bring together Matthew Lewis (timid yet brave Neville Longbottom) and Jason Isaacs (sinister and mysterious Lucius Malfoy). This Q and A panel should be quite a treat for Harry Potter fans, who will get to talk to the talented actors who played two of their favorite characters. Pictures and autographs with them will also be available on Friday (Isaacs), Saturday, and Sunday (Isaacs and Lewis).

2 Attend the Cast of Back to the Future Live Panel

Thursday, February 1 at 7:00 pm — Main Theater - Chapin Theatre

Close

A landmark in the modern sci-fi movie genre, Back to the Future proved that films could be exceptional with just a simple premise, uncomplicated characters, and an undemanding tone. It's considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and its outstanding cast is definitely one of the reasons why it and its equally iconic sequels have aged so well. The legendary Michael J. Fox played charming protagonist Marty McFly; Christopher Lloyd played the somewhat-mad scientist Emmet Brown; Lea Thompson played Marty's mother, Lorraine; and Tom Wilson played the terrifying bully Biff Tannen.

Fans of the beloved '80s and '90s trilogy are in for a treat, as MEGACON Orlando will feature an amazing cast reunion, including Fox, Lloyd, Thompson, and Wilson. Fun stories and insightful questions are guaranteed to take place, and there will also be opportunities for attendees to get autographs and photos to immortalize the experience on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (with Fox being absent on Sunday).

1 Attend the Jedi Double Feature Panel

Saturday, February 3 at 6:00 pm — Main Theater - Chapin Theatre

Close

After the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker) instantly became household names within the saga's fan community. With their recent return to their characters in shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka, fans of the epic sci-fi franchise from a galaxy far, far away are more excited than ever for any opportunity to get to meet and talk to these two incredibly talented actors.

That's precisely the kind of opportunity that attendees will get at MEGACON Orlando. One of the flagship attractions is a Jedi double feature with back-to-back appearances by McGregor and Christensen, who will take the stage to share their unique stories about their time with Star Wars and answer fans' questions. They will also be available for photos and autographs on Saturday and Sunday, which singlehandedly makes the price of admission to Orlando's biggest fan convention worth every penny.

