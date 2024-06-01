The Big Picture The G.I. Joe franchise's movie history has been plagued by poor adaptations, from G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra to Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

Megaforce is a movie that future G.I. Joe movies should look to for inspiration, as it closely resembles a live-action adaptation of the G.I. Joe animated series.

From its action sequences to its performances, everything about Megaforce is over the top, but that's part of its charm.

G.I. Joe is one of the few franchises that seems to have a hard time making it to the silver screen. The first attempt, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, was one of the most overstuffed and nonsensical attempts to launch a film franchise; its sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, didn't fare much better despite having Dwayne Johnson in the early days of his "franchise Viagra" phase. Henry Golding's talent couldn't save Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Paramount is making another attempt to relaunch the franchise with a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover, but there's another film that the studio should look to for inspiration: Megaforce. Megaforce is chock-full of all the elements that would make a great G.I. Joe movie — in fact, it's the one movie that closely resembles a live action adaptation of the G.I. Joe animated series.

What Is 'Megaforce' About?

Megaforce tells the story of a special military unit codenamed "Megaforce," comprised of the best soldiers in the western world who are equipped with state-of-the-art technology. When the Republic of Sardun finds itself being invaded by its neighbor Gamibia, Megaforce gets involved — though this mission is personal for its leader Ace Hunter (Barry Bostwick). Years ago, Hunter had a falling out with Gamibia's duke Guerera (Henry Silva); further complicating matters is his attraction to one of Sardun's soldiers, Zara (Persis Khambatta), who enlisted Megaforce's help in the fight against Guerera. Just from its setup alone, Megaforce bears more than a strong resemblance to G.I. Joe — Hunter is more or less the G.I. Joe Team's leader, Duke, and Guerera takes the place of terrorist leader Cobra Commander. The similarities don't end there, as Megaforce owes its existence to a toy company.

Hasbro Helped To Fund 'Megaforce'

While Megaforce is a story of soldiers from different walks of life uniting for the greater good, there was a different kind of alliance going on behind the scenes. Golden Harvest, the production company that helped catapult Bruce Lee into movie stardom, was looking to break out into more western films. Megaforce was one of the projects, and saw Golden Harvest joining forces with Mattel, who sought to produce a line of toys based on the film. Bostwick addressed this in an interview with Starlog, saying that he knew upfront what he was in for. "I knew going into this project what the eventual marketing of it would be, so I based the character on something I could drop and something that would fit the action/adventure format."

Director Hal Needham also took up the challenge, especially as he was the one who convinced investor Bob Kachler to film Megaforce as a movie instead of a television series like originally planned. "If you go out and sell my cars, I'll sell your movie. And that's how it got started," Needham said. The production crew even designed vehicles that worked, which is surprising given their design — they look less like any type of car and more like something ripped from old episodes of...well, G.I. Joe. The film even takes the time to show off all the vehicles, including a rocket cycle Hunter rides into battle. But the design was toyetic enough to work for a line of Hot Wheels tie-in toys, and fit Needham's cinematic language. Prior to this, he directed the Burt Reynolds classic Smokey and the Bandit and The Cannonball Run, both featuring high-octane car chases.

'Megaforce' Is Utterly Ridiculous – But That's Part of Its Charm

Megaforce wears its '80s roots proudly on its sleeve. Everything about the film, from its concept to its action sequences, is over-the-top. Not only do Megaforce's motorcycles shoot rockets, but they can also fly. All the heroes spot skintight bodysuits that wouldn't look out of place in a Power Rangers show, and their dialogue is just as cheesy. In the film's final battle, Guerera attempts to escape in a tank...only for Hunter to hitch a ride on said tank, knock on the hatch, and when Guerera opens it, delivers this classic line: "Oh, I just wanted to tell you that good guys can win. Even in The '80s!" This is the type of gung-ho military action that G.I. Joe thrives on, and it mostly works for Megaforce.

The "mostly" part is because certain elements haven't aged well. It's painfully clear that the film was shot in one location, with the plains of Nevada doubling for Sardun and Gamibia. Hunter's comrade Dallas (Michael Beck) is also a proud Southern man to the point where he's slapped on a Confederate flag on his battle vehicle. Granted, this was the same decade that made The Dukes of Hazard a hit, but nowadays, it sticks out like a sore thumb. Even worse is the fact that Zara is sidelined, despite undergoing training with Megaforce. She's the character who arguably has the biggest stake in the Sardun/Gamibia war, so it doesn't make much sense for her not to be in the thick of the action. Even G.I. Joe had female protagonists in the form of Scarlett and Lady Jaye, and an antagonist with the Baroness.

'Megaforce' Inspired the 'South Park' Creators and Can Inspire 'G.I. Joe'

Close

When Megaforce made its debut, it was up against some stiff competition in the form of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. This resulted in poor box office returns and a sequel being scrapped, but it had a major effect on Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The duo waxed poetic about their love for Megaforce on a South Park DVD, with Parker even describing it in great detail until Stone tells him he's not talking about South Park anymore. Parker and Stone constructed Team America: World Police as an homage of sorts to Megaforce; the general concept of a fighting force made up of the west's greatest soldiers is there, but in true Parker/Stone fashion, it's filled to the brim with politically incorrect humor. There's also the fact that the entire cast of characters are puppets.

Even if it's only a cult classic these days, Megaforce is a great example of how a future G.I. Joe movie could be constructed. Part of the reason G.I. Joe hasn't taken off at the box office is because the franchise tries to play it straight. But in a world where it's about to cross over with a franchise that has giant robots transforming into cars, a film should lean more into the technology being utilized by Joe and Cobra as well as the more outlandish parts of the franchise.

