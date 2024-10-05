Megalopolis was plagued by controversy even before its extremely mixed reception at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Now that it's out in theaters, regular audiences have been even less forgiving than the critics. Hollywood has been calling it "Megaflopolis" for months, anticipating just how few people the movie would draw to theaters, and the prediction was all too true. Megalopolis is one of the most spectacular box-office flops in recent memory, which is all the more disastrous given that writer-director Francis Ford Coppola sunk $120 million of his money to self-fund this meandering sci-fi "fable" about an architect who wants to build a utopia.

Of course, the debacle of Megalopolis doesn't make The Godfather, The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, or any of the more impressive works in Coppola's fascinating filmography any less brilliant. The man's contributions to the Hollywood New Wave and cinema in general are what allowed him to pursue this 40-year passion project in the first place. However, the reverse should likewise be understood: Coppola's previous works cannot be used as excuses for calling his most recent feature great, good, or even competent. The auteur has (understandably) defended it, claiming that audiences at least won't find it boring. Only one problem: the movie is extremely boring. As Collider critic Chase Hutchinson writes, "This is a film that could have been alienating and challenging, pushing us either on a formal or thematic level. Instead, it doesn't come close to doing either." There are so many reasons for Megalopolis' disappointment, but the following are the most significant, making it difficult to allow the moviegoer to suspend disbelief and get absorbed on a scene level, let alone become engaged with a two-hour-plus narrative.

10 Laurence Fishburne's Narration

Solution: Remove it

Fundi Romaine's (Laurence Fishburne) narration shouldn't be here. From the first scene, it feels so self-important that it's difficult to take the material seriously. Repeatedly and pretentiously, it tries to make the movie's superficial takes on love and democracy sound profound without adding to the narrative. A movie's tone is crucial to how the audience receives it, and one that begins with a voice preaching directly to the viewers gives itself an uphill battle of proving that these ham-handed messages are justified.

As The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw writes, Megalopolis is "a boring and bafflingly shallow film, full of high-school-valedictorian verities about humanity's future." Some critics have called Fishburne's voice-over work too close to channeling The Matrix, but that's beside the point. At least half of the narration is so unnecessary that it doesn't even need to be read aloud; the words are on the screen for the viewers to read themselves. Both Fundi Romaine's narration and the occasional on-screen messages show the filmmaker's hand, so the most effective change would be eliminating both.

9 The Awkward Editing

Solution: Conventional Cuts

For all of Coppola's talk about expanding the art form and doing things that haven't been done before, Megalopolis' transitions and montages come across as old gimmicks. The iris-wipe with Hamilton Crassus (Jon Voight) in the sauna makes this science-fiction drama look like a Looney Tunes sketch. Another transition with a calendar is so awkward and cheap that the viewer cannot help but assume there must be a smoother way to show the passage of time. It's ironic that a film whose protagonist can pause time at the snap of a finger doesn't know how to pace itself.

These off-putting editing choices also remind the viewer (on several occasions) that they're definitely watching a movie that's rushing through its plot. Another example is when Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) does too many drugs and spaces out during a big extravaganza, which feels like the movie is trying too hard to connect the collapse of a culture with the mental unraveling of a brilliant mind. Megalopolis would have been better (and less expensive) if it simply made normal cuts between scenes.

8 Coppola's Sloppy Directing

Solution: A clearer vision...?

Francis Ford Coppola directed a few of the greatest 1970s movies, but you wouldn't think that watching Megalopolis. The camera feels so unsure of what it's supposed to focus on from shot to shot that the viewer is hardly ever able to feel truly immersed in any scene or character's point of view. It's not intentional, mind you. The movie doesn't transcend with skillful fourth-wall breaks; for the most part, it's just a mishmash of awkwardly filmed conversations between the wealthy and powerful.

Whether it's a closeup with no emotional resonance or a melodramatically low-angle shot that doesn't achieve its intended effect, the movie looks like it was directed by a film-school novice. Coppola does prefer to make movies he doesn't know how to make yet, but it doesn't look like he learned a thing here. If anything, Coppola seems to have lost all of his knowledge. As The Wall Street Journal writes, "There is a difference between gleefully bonkers and tragically inept, and I'm afraid this omnishambles has earned a place in the anti-pantheon of the worst films ever made by a great director."

7 Julia Cicero's Character Doesn't Work

Solutions: Different casting or better writing

Nathalie Emmanuel plays Julia Cicero, daughter of Mayor Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito) and eventual love interest of Cesar. Her relationship with the controversial architect is a major plot point, as it drives a wedge between her and her father and becomes a great source of power/inspiration for Cesar when he needs it most. Unfortunately, nothing about her rings true, as Julia never feels like a real character.

First of all, she's poorly written. For instance, when she witnesses Cesar visiting his deceased wife in a sort of imaginative space he created, she says aloud to herself, "He still loves her" twice in a row. Melodramatic much? Emmanuel's performance is weak, too, although it's hard to blame her. The screenplay didn't give her anything to work with; by extension, her acting isn't good enough to sell her romance with Cesar. Even The New York Times' largely positive review concedes that "Driver and Emmanuel struggle to put across the romance" and their relationship "never achieves the liftoff the way that Coppola obviously intends it to."

6 The Parallels to Rome Are Overdone

Solution: Make them much less obvious

It's bizarre how some of the worst creative choices in Megalopolis have nothing to do with its fantasy or science fiction sensibilities. Namely, the parallels to Rome are so explicit that they rob the film of any semblance of subtlety and take the viewer out of the story. New York is called New Rome when it really doesn't need to be. People often dress up as if it's ancient Rome (and not future Manhattan), and one character even shoots another with a bow and arrow. It's all too much.

To all the aspiring screenwriters out there, you don't need to name your characters after Roman figures for the audience to draw a connection. And, of all the names to choose for the main character, Coppola chose the one that's most obnoxiously on the nose: Cesar. More than one character's last name is Cicero, another goes by Crassus III, and other names come across as heavy-handed anachronisms that distract the viewer. At one point, two characters briefly speak Latin to each other. None of it feels natural.

5 Unconvincing Special Effects

Solutions: Less is more, and don't exasperate the Visual Effects department

It was reported over a year and a half ago that Coppola fired his visual effects team in December 2022, and some people quit. This makes perfect sense to the viewer watching even just the first few minutes of Megalopolis. The film briefly includes a few shots from space during the opening narration, which would fit better in a low-budget educational video. The satellite scene later in the movie isn't very convincing, either.

Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life showed that you don't need to make one of the best space operas of all time to include a shot of the cosmos, but the opening of Megalopolis is a good reminder that taking a big swing like that should be done with great caution. There are moments, such as the multiplication of Vesta Sweetwater (Grace VanderWaal), that do look good, but the overuse of green screen techniques makes it difficult for the viewer to suspend disbelief.

4 Cesar's Powers Aren't Explained Nearly Enough

Solution: Show (or at least tell) enough for the audience to follow the narrative

So many questions, so few answers. Viewers might leave the theater asking themselves lots of things, and here are some of them: How is Julia unaffected by Cesar's time manipulations? Since Cesar can pause and resume time with the snap of his fingers, why does he almost always say, "Time stop!"? If Cesar can survive getting shot point-blank in the face, then what else can the Megalon staff do? Is Cesar's ability to stop time ever useful? All it ever really does is function as an excuse for the architect and Julia to have something in common.

Sometimes, Cesar moves objects with his mind as if he's a Jedi (or Sith) using the Force. The extent of his abilities seems endless, and the audience has trouble understanding how. Megalon is the material that he draws his powers, but then he loses his powers and only gets them back through Julia's love. Schmaltz aside, Coppola seems to have forgotten that a writer needs to establish an object's rules and parameters before expecting the audience to care about its symbolic value.

3 Cesar and Mayor Cicero's Differences Aren't Clear

Solution: Explain why their visions of the future are so irreconcilable

Cesar and Mayor Cicero publicly hate each other from the get-go, but their dialogue is so obscure that the viewer has trouble understanding why. What are their political stances, and what makes their visions for the future so opposed to each other? Megalopolis is allergic to specifics, unfortunately. Though we're apparently supposed to side with Cesar, equating this potentially complicated philosophical conflict to "old-versus-new" robs the characters' dynamic of nuance and removes any sense of perspective.

This problem is exacerbated by the fact that Julia's relationship with Cesar is extremely upsetting to the mayor and functions as a major plot point. How emotionally invested can the audience be when they can hardly guess whose policies make more sense? Megalopolis' portrayal of a city in need of change is essentially just as hollow, generic, and dull as humanly possible. For a story that wants to converse about philosophy, Megalopolis doesn't seem to think it needs to explain its main characters' motivations, specific ideals, and unique conceptions about New Rome.

2 Grandiose References to Literature

Solution: Make it stop!

Shakespeare is rolling in his grave, and audience members are rolling their eyes. Why? Cesar Catilina performs the famous "To be or not to be" soliloquy in full during Megalopolis' first act, which is so pompous and useless to the narrative that it feels like watching someone recite Hamlet because it makes them feel smart. It makes Cesar feel important, which is part of the point, but that's not nearly enough to justify such a labored homage. Like Fishburne's narration, it's a chore to sit through. Just watch a good Hamlet adaptation instead.

There is one scene in which Julia quotes Marcus Aurelius a few times in a row. It, too, reeks of self-importance from a screenwriter with his head so far in the clouds that he has forgotten that references need to be earned and given in smaller doses for the audience to take them seriously. There are other references to famous readings that make the viewer wonder how a film that's supposed to be experimental can consist of so much over-used material.

1 The Ending

Solutions: Build up to it better, don't rush, and eliminate the sentimentalism

Where to begin? For one thing, Mayor Cicero and Cesar's rivalry was so substantial that Cicero promised to clear Cesar's name if the architect broke up with Julia. So when Cicero joins Cesar's cause in the end, it's practically impossible to believe. Julia can't just change her father's mind that quickly. Also, Wow Platinum's (Aubrey Plaza) death and Clodio's (Shia LaBeouf) downfall are similarly abrupt and rushed—not to mention silly. Clodio getting hung upside down by a mob of everyday citizens makes him look like a defeated cartoon villain.

It's all so cliché that the viewer wonders why they were led to believe that this movie is original. A man has a plan for the future, others disagree, he changes his lover's father's mind, and the bad guys lose. Never mind that audiences never even see what good this utopia will actually bring or that the baby is the only one unaffected by the time-stop despite not being the one who ordered it. Megalopolis' ending is lazy; Coppola basically just wants to show the power of love and creative freedom. Sadly, this movie is more likely to convince viewers that studios have standards for a reason.

Megalopolis is now playing in movie theaters worldwide.

