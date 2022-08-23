Aubrey Plaza is having quite the year, with several projects recently released or on the way, with another new project added to her slate. Deadline has revealed that Plaza is joining the ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming feature Megalopolis.

Megalopolis is the long-awaited passion project from Coppola, who's brought audiences iconic films throughout his career from The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and more. Currently, the feature is sitting at an almost $100 million budget and has been in development for several decades. Per Deadline, the logline reads: "The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love." Additional specifics on the story are being held close to the chest for now.

Throughout her career, Plaza has taken on a number of memorable roles, from April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation to starring in films including Ingrid Goes West and other TV shows such as Legion. Currently, Plaza stars in Emily the Criminal and Spin Me Round, which are both out now in theaters. On August 25, viewers can hear her in the FX animated comedy Little Demon, in which she voices Laura, the mother of the antichrist. She will also appear in the upcoming second season of HBO's The White Lotus, which is expected to premiere sometime this October.

Coppola will direct the feature from his own screenplay, as well as independently finance it. Along with Plaza, the confirmed cast includes Adam Driver, Laurence Fishburne, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, and Jon Voight.

In an earlier statement to Deadline, Coppola expressed some of his hopes for the film, saying:

"This film I want to make, I believe is an exciting change from the kinds of movies being offered to the public.Mainly because it puts forward a fundamental message that it’s time for us to consider that the society we live in isn’t the only alternative available to us. And that a utopia isn’t so much a little experimental place in the country; a utopia is a discussion of people asking the right questions on just that subject, and if the society we’re living in is the only alternative or, if for the sake of young people, there are better choices that should be discussed."

Megalopolis currently has no projected release date, though it is in pre-production with production starting this November. Check out Collider's interview with Plaza and her Little Demon co-stars Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito below: