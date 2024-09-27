Francis Ford Coppola's star-studded epic, Megalopolis, is finally seeing the light of day, over 45 years after its initial conception. Initially being conceived as a fable of a futuristic American city serving as a hybrid between New York and Rome (aptly named 'New Rome'), the project has been a passion project for Coppola for many, many years, with the film first entering development in the 1980s before a variety of setbacks left the project cold. That was until Coppola decided to personally fund his $120 million epic and began the filming process in late 2022, which concluded in March 2023.

Coppola's latest epic has quickly become one of 2024's most perplexing films, receiving mixed to negative reviews after its Cannes Film Festival premiere and puzzling audiences ever since. Some have praised the film for the sheer scale and ambition (and for the fact that it even exists, to begin with), while others have criticized its script and messy story, but regardless of where each individual lands on Coppola's unique vision, Megalopolis will surely go down as one of the most talked-about and divisive movies of the year. But one thing is undeniable, and that is the incredible cast that Coppola has assembled to bring this story to life. Here's a guide to the cast and characters of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

Adam Driver

Cesar Catilina

Close

In a story chock-full of references to Roman history, it's only natural for the protagonist's name to be a reference to one of Ancient Rome's most important figures, Julius Ceasar. Ceasar was a Roman general and politician who overthrew Rome's decaying governmental structure and appointed himself dictator, altering the course of Roman history forever, despite his assassination shortly after. Not only does Coppola's name choice instantly invoke questions of the protagonist's morality that persist throughout the story, but it offers a fascinating juxtaposition between the famous (or infamous) Roman dictator and the character of Cesar Catilina, as both seek to create what they believe to be a Utopian society, but by different means and moral guidelines.

Catilina is portrayed by the incomparable Adam Driver, known for his Oscar-nominated performances in Spike Lee's BlacKKKlansman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. But despite his incredible efforts in both mainstream and arthouse cinema alike, most will know Adam Driver as the iconic sci-fi villain Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Driver will soon be collaborating with another legendary filmmaker, Michael Mann, on the hotly anticipated sequel Heat 2, where Driver is rumored to be portraying Neil McCauley, Robert De Niro's character in the original 1995 film.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Julia Cicero

Image via Lionsgate

Fast & Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel portrays the character of Julia Cicero, who serves as the love interest to Driver's Cesar, as well as the female lead of Megalopolis. Alongside her tenure in the Fast saga, Emmanuel is known for her role of Missandei in HBO's Game of Thrones, as well as the role of Harriet in the Maze Runner franchise. Most recently, Emmanuel can be seen in the Mark Wahlberg-starring adventure drama Arthur the King, in addition to John Woo's action-packed remake, The Killer, streaming on Peacock.

Giancarlo Esposito

Mayor Cicero

Image via Lionsgate

Giancarlo Esposito stars as Mayor Cicero, the illustrious mayor of Megalopolis' New Rome. Cicero serves as one of the two primary adversaries to Driver's Catilina, as well as father to Emmanuel's Julia, which stirs up some expected turmoil between the leads. Esposito has been a terrific character actor for many decades, with his most famous role perhaps being that of Gus Fring in the award-winning series Breaking Bad, which cemented his status as the perfect villain. Esposito has since played many notable antagonistic roles in other projects, such as The Mandalorian and even Ubisoft's blockbuster game sequel Far Cry 6. He will also reappear in Marvel's upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, where he is rumored to be portraying the villainous Sidewinder.

Shia LaBeouf

Clodio Pulcher

Image via American Zoetrope

Clodio Pulcher is the dastardly cousin to Cesar Catilina, who plots to destroy his cousin and take all of his fame and glory for himself. He's a classic Shakespearean rival, and Shia LaBeouf's unhinged performance is a sight for the ages. Labeouf has been known for a variety of exciting roles across his acting career.

The role of Sam Witwicky in Michael Bay's smash-hit Transformers franchise is likely LaBeouf's most notable role to mainstream audiences, but a close second would be the part of Mutt Williams, the son of Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Following his status as a blockbuster star, Labeouf began stepping back to largely starring in artsy auteur cinema, with notable efforts being in 2019's The Peanut Butter Falcon and 2020's Pieces of a Woman.

Aubrey Plaza

Wow Platinum

Image via American Zoetrope

Aubrey Plaza is the self-centered TV financial reporter Wow Platinum (yes, that is her name), who's out for the fortune of Jon Voight's Hamilton Crassus III. Wow Platinum is the biggest wild card in Megalopolis' eclectic cast of color characters, nearly rivaling Shia LaBeouf's Clodio in eccentricity. Aubrey Plaza has long been an industry darling, starring in many comedy films and series, such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and The To-Do List. Plaza has also found success in more dramatic films like Ingrid Goes West and the more recent Emily the Criminal. Plaza also happens to have two films releasing this weekend, with Megan Park's My Old Ass hitting theaters alongside Megalopolis.

Everybody Else in 'Megalopolis'