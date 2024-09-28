Director Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis was always a tough sell. The self-funded utopian epic premiered to divisive reviews at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it struggled to find domestic distribution. And once it did, the general sense was that mainstream audiences would find it too esoteric for a fun evening at the movies. All of those concerns are proving to be true this weekend, as the film debuts in around 1,800 domestic locations, courtesy of Lionsgate. Not only is it under-performing commercially, it’s also tanking with audiences, who’ve awarded it a tragically low D+ CinemaScore.

In some circles, this might be considered a badge of honor — an invitation to experience the film for yourself and witness just how strange it really is. And certainly, that’s what everyone at Lionsgate would want. But as of now, curiosity simply isn’t proving to be a strong enough factor to attract audiences. Megalopolis earned just around $2 million on its opening day, roughly half of which came from previews that were held on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s poised to make less than $5 million this weekend. It’s a disappointing result, especially considering the film’s reported budget of $120 million.

Coppola famously raised the money himself, in part by selling a stake in his wine empire. Megalopolis has been a passion project for the legendary filmmaker, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a part of the New Hollywood wave. Coppola remains best known for having directed the classics The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation. His last feature film was the little-seen Twixt, in 2011. Starring Adam Driver — he previously helped realize passion projects for Terry Gilliam and Michael Mann as well — alongside an eclectic ensemble, Megalopolis is set in an imagined contemporary United States, and follows a gladiatorial clash between an idealistic architect and a corrupt politician.

'Megalopolis' Is In August Company

The movie’s D+ CinemaScore is identical to that of the recent video game adaptation Borderlands, which tanked terribly just some weeks ago with around $32 million worldwide against a reported budget of over $100 million. Some other movies to have received CinemaScores in the same range are Darren Aronofsky’s mother! (F), Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love (D+), Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut (D-), and Ari Aster’s Hereditary (D+). All things considered, that’s a rather impressive list of movies, made by rather impressive filmmakers.

Megalopolis currently holds a “rotten” 49% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience response stands at a similarly underwhelming 41%. In his review, Collider’s Chase Hutchinson likened the film to “a Rorschach test where everything is a stretch and nothing has any substance to it.” Also starring Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman, D.B. Sweeney, and Giancarlo Esposito,

Megalopolis is playing in theaters. You can still get tickets to see whether or not you feel like the CinemaScore is warranted. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

