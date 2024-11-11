After a bumpy run in cinemas, Francis Ford Coppola’s return to filmmaking, Megalopolis, has announced its digital arrival. Those who didn’t make it to the movie’s big-screen showing can mark November 12 on their calendars for the Lionsgate film’s foray into a living room near you. Starring a killer cast that includes Adam Driver (House of Gucci) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), the film centers on the fall of a city and the architectural visionaries and political leaders who hope to rebuild it with their image in mind. It’s a true clashing of the male psyches when both sides meet one another over the battle of control for the future of New Rome.

After more than a decade of staying quiet, with his last big film release being 2011’s Twixt, audiences were beyond excited when the critically acclaimed director behind such titles as The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula made his return to the craft. With the mix of Coppola and a cast overflowing with some of the biggest names in the industry, Megalopolis was largely expected to be a massive success. Sadly for Lionsgate, this couldn’t have been further from the case. Following an incredibly short theatrical window, Megalopolis came absolutely nowhere close to matching its budget — which was well over $100 million — instead drowning in debt with a box office haul of $13.7 million.

On top of being a financial failure, the movie was also a massive miss with critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, Megalopolis holds a 46% critics’ approval rating, with audiences slamming it even more with 35%. While agreed-upon classics like The Godfather and The Conversation both hold spots in his top 10, Megalopolis’s score on the review website is nearly as bad as others from his career, including Gardens of Stone and Twixt. At the very least, the movie gave us some very meme-able moments and kept the ridiculousness flowing throughout.

'Megalopolis' Impressive Cast

Image via Lionsgate

We’d imagine that when you’re an actor and your manager calls to tell you that you’ve landed a role in a Coppola film, you say “yes” with no questions asked. Filling out the ensemble of his latest project is a lineup that includes Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Aubrey Plaza (Agatha All Along), Shia LaBeouf (Even Stevens), Laurence Fishburne (Transformers One), Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Jason Schwartzman (The Darjeeling Limited) and Dustin Hoffman (The Graduate).

Welcome the rise of a new city into your home on November 12 when Megalopolis arrives on digital.