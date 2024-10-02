A rough year for Lionsgate has somehow become even worse with the recent release of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. The Godfather director's passion project has still yet to reach $5 million at the domestic box office, currently sitting at a total of only $4.3 million, despite coming with a $100 million price tag. The only silver lining is that Megalopolis is likely about to move past The Exorcism, the Russell Crowe-led horror flick, in the next day or two, if it can cobble together a few hundred thousand. While the domestic box office totals for Megalopolis and The Exorcism are extremely similar, the biggest difference is that Crowe's horror flick cost only a fraction of the price to make, boasting a production budget of $22 million, which it still failed to earn back even at the worldwide box office.

After passing The Exorcism at the domestic box office, Megalopolis will only need to scrounge together a few hundred thousand more to also pass Land of Bad, the action flick which Crowe also stars in alongside Luke and Liam Hemsworth. However, despite not performing well at the box office, Land of Bad found success streaming on Netflix after its theatrical release. Megalopolis also has a chance to move past I Saw The TV Glow, the horror film which recently began streaming on Max, and Kinds of Kindness, the Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons-led film by Yorgos Lanthimos, if it can make another million domestically. Megalopolis will have more work to do if it wants to out-earn another Lionsgate box office flop domestically, The Killer's Game, which stars Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella.

Who Stars in ‘Megalopolis’?

The great Megaflopolis of 2024 is no fault of the film's cast, which is one of the stronger ensembles of the year. Adam Driver plays the lead role of Cesar Catilina, with Giancarlo Esposito playing the role of Mayor Cicero opposite him. Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel plays Mayor Cicero's daugher, Julia, in the film, and Aubrey Plaza portrays the character of Wow Platinum. Other big names filling out the rest of the call sheet include Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, and Shia LaBeouf.

Megalopolis is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you, but don't expect to see many others in the theater.

