There’s no rescuing director Francis Ford Coppola’s big-budget passion project, Megalopolis, after its disappointing box office debut last weekend. The science-fiction drama was eviscerated in its sophomore frame, even as it holds on to its significant theater count. Megalopolis debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this year, after which it was picked up for domestic distribution by the struggling Lionsgate. While the studio lived up to its promise of showcasing the film in wide release, Megalopolis hasn’t been able to attract mainstream audiences. And by the looks of it, even curious diehards have no interest in checking it out again.

The film grossed just $1 million domestically in its second weekend, which represents a huge 75% drop. Megalopolis opened to around $4 million in its first weekend, and its running domestic total now stands at a tragic $6.5 million. Global figures stand at $7.5 million. There’s a strong chance that it will fail to crack the $10 million mark by the end of its run. This would be a monumentally disappointing result even if the movie hadn’t cost a reported $120 million to produce. Megalopolis was self-funded by Coppola, who sold a stake in his wine empire to realize his vision.

Coppola has been working on Megalopolis for decades; he first came up with the idea during his heyday in the 1970s, when he delivered an all-time run with The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation. Over the years, the filmmaker has played by his own rules, despite numerous ups and downs. He’d been out of action for over a decade before Megalopolis, which is set in an alternate America and follows an architect with dreams of designing a utopia. The movie deals with themes of consumerism, greed, and capitalism.

The Best That 'Megalopolis' Can Hope for Is Cult Status

Close

Coppola’s lofty ambitions didn’t strike a chord with most audiences. Megalopolis earned a dreadful D+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds, on the heels of divisive critical reviews. It holds a “rotten” 46% critic rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an even worse 34% audience score. In his review, Collider’s Chase Hutchinson described the film as “a Rorschach test where everything is a stretch and nothing has any substance to it.”

Starring Adam Driver in the central role, the movie also features Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman, D.B. Sweeney, and Giancarlo Esposito. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets