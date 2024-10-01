Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Megalopolis'Within the film community, no movie has amassed the level of conversation, intrigue, and divisiveness that Megalopolis has provided. A dream project by Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis has been ruminating in The Godfather director's mind for roughly 40 years, and he has used his cachet and profits from the wine industry to self-finance perhaps the boldest and most experimental film to play in multiplexes in recent years. From the outset, it was clear that this film, which defies traditional cinematic conventions and mainstream audience appeal, was never going to be a financial hit, or even critically adored, but it was going to be truthful to Coppola's ambitious vision and provoke viewers with its simultaneous strokes of brilliance and ineptitude. Naturally, a film as unhinged and go-for-broke as Coppola's 2024 sci-fi/fantasy drama was destined to have a curious ending, one that is both touching and baffling, in true Megalopolis spirit.

What is Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' About?

Megalopolis, following an ingenious but mercurial architect, Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), who clashes with an unpopular mayor, Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), on how to rebuild New Rome and move it into the future, is ostensibly critique-proof due to its audaciousness. Its daringly unique visual aesthetic, the constant tonal shifts between Shakespearean austerity and gonzo absurdism, and a collection of heavily-mannered performances are purposefully antithetical to our basic understanding of what makes a quality film. Besides, no one wants to be on the wrong end of the critical evaluation of Francis Coppola, who has been proving doubters wrong for 50 years. The film's central dramatic crux, which sees Cicero's daughter, Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel), divided between her father and her lover, Cesar, follows a familiar narrative. However, Megalopolis brushes upon themes regarding ancient history, the media's relationship to culture and politics, and the rise of fascism. The density of the narrative is a product of Coppola's lack of storytelling clarity, but once again, the director's ambition makes the film eternally fascinating to dissect.

How Does 'Megalopolis' End?

After a satellite from the Soviet Union crashes on New Rome, destroying most of the city, Cesar begins construction on Megalopolis, a utopia that will theoretically push civilization to a new millennium. Amid the disaster, Cesar's cousin, Clodio (Shia LaBeouf), leads demonstrations with fascist rhetoric that leads to violent unrest on the streets. As he wields his rhetoric to attain power, Clodio, along with salacious TV reporter Wow Platinum (Aubrey Plaza), leads a hostile takeover against Crassus (Jon Voight), Cesar's uncle, who is funding Megalopolis. Crassus thwarts this takeover, killing Platinum and wounding Clodio.

In the streets, Cesar confronts the protesters and wins over the crowd by delivering an impassioned speech about an idyllic world to leave behind for future generations. After Julia pleads with her father to let Cesar build a greater future for his baby granddaughter, Cicero makes peace with the architect, who finally completes his lofty, abstract new civilization. During the grand reveal of Megalopolis, with Cesar, Julia, Cicero, and the infant Sunny Rose, standing on stage, Cesar, as he is prone to do throughout the film, freezes reality, this time by asking Julia to do so. However, the only person in motion is Cesar and Julia's baby daughter. Coppola focuses on the baby as time stops around her. The film then cuts to a title card with the revised pledge of allegiance to not just one nation, but the entire world. While Megalopolis is generally confounding with its narrative construction, its message in its coda is apparent and digestible: create a better world for your kids and succeeding generations.

The Bold Implications Behind The Ending of 'Megalopolis' and Francis Ford Coppola's Career

The run-up to Megalopolis' release in theaters was as bizarre as the film itself, from the manipulated pull quotes used in a trailer to the interactive screenings where an audience member asks Cesar a question at a press conference. The film's existence is one part triumph of artistic independence and one part grand folly by Francis Ford Coppola, and most viewers, even the most celebratory of the film, are unsure what to make of what they witnessed on screen. To no one's surprise, Megalopolis closes out with a strange and earnest ending that speaks to the 85-year-old director's ambitious, if not highfalutin, vision. For Coppola, filmmaking is an extension of his family, as his sister, Talia Shire, his nephew, Jason Schwartzman, and his granddaughter, Romy Mars, have supporting roles in his new film. His production company, American Zoetrope, was established under the principle that it was a surrogate family of artists without connections to Hollywood. For all its unhinged sloppiness, Coppola's prevailing sincerity as an artist clearly tracks in Megalopolis. What better way to express genuine earnestness than through the sight of an innocent baby?

Even before the disaster, Cesar adamantly argued for an improved civilization, refusing to sell his vision of the future short, despite the naysayers. Mayor Cicero and others reduced his vision as nothing but bombast, citing him as a reckless artist with an unrestrained ego. Coppola, who battled with studio heads on more than one occasion, clearly identifies with Cesar, making him an avatar for himself. Cesar's fantastical powers become entangled in a struggle between the other principal characters, who all aspire to attain power. The third act sees the characters coming to grips with what's most valuable to them. In Cicero's case, he just wants love and affection from his daughter, who has crossed enemy lines by partnering with Cesar. As Claudio ignites a hostile takeover of Crassus' enterprise, Cicero recognizes, seemingly out of the blue, that Cesar's vision is not out of hubris, but rather, an act of good faith for the benefit of civilization that would crumble if not for radical reformation.

This sentiment, while heartfelt, manifests far too abruptly. With Cicero and Crassus acting as stand-ins for studios and financiers who theoretically prohibited Coppola from making Megalopolis for years, the director is skeptical of these authority figures, portraying each as a hindrance to the growth of civilization. Yet, after a brief pep talk from his daughter, where she explains that Megalopolis is about building a viable future for his granddaughter, Cicero now sees the light, and he begins to support Cesar's visionary project. The maudlin preaching of family values is in line with Coppola's sincere writing and direction, but it runs counter to his broad characterization of these authority figures as ruthless tyrants. Coppola shows his hand with this peculiar ending. These characters are hardly fully fleshed-out people and are characterized merely as ideas he has been stewing over for the last four decades. Megalopolis, which evolved from an abstract idea into a concrete creation (another element egregiously rushed in the third act), is presented as a gift from Cesar, who will go down in history as a spiritual king of the new land. The ending is an uncharacteristically simple conclusion to an otherwise sprawling film, one that serves as a gesture of self-gratification on Coppola's part, who, like Cesar, realized a dream project against all odds.

The ending to Megalopolis is both emotionally resonant and baffling. In other words, it maintains the spirit of the entirety of the film. You'll be pondering every decision made by Francis Ford Coppola, but the ending, which depicts a baby as a symbol of the future of civilization, is perhaps the most curious choice. The grandeur of this closing moment channels the sincere, personal touch prevailing throughout Megalopolis. Ultimately, the palpable emotionality at the heart of this unhinged cinematic experiment makes it a worthwhile artistic expression. In an era when so many $200 million blockbusters perpetually feature shoddy special effects and lack a singular voice, viewers can see the money thrown at each set piece and visual effect and the personal reflections of Coppola's life and storied career as a filmmaker in Megalopolis.

