As Francis Ford Coppola moves full steam ahead on post-production of his new movie Megalopolis – the first project he directs in seven years – people who participated on it are starting to open up and talk about their impressions of the story and their involvement. In a participation on the podcast Back to One (reported by IndieWire), Mad Men star Jon Hamm had a lot of praise for the internationally acclaimed filmmaker.

During the podcast, Hamm admitted he initially had trouble visualizing how Megalopolis would come to life. Even though he’s not part of the cast, the Emmy winner was invited for a table read when Coppola’s project was still taking shape. Hamm didn’t mince words and revealed he initially thought the movie was “impossible" to make, which suggests that The Godfather creator is the only one who can pull it off. That, of course, is helped by the not-too-modest $300 million (according to Hamm) budget:

“I was like, ‘I don’t know how he’s gonna make this movie. I sat at a table with Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf, all these amazing actors. I thought ‘I don’t know know what this is gonna be, but I’m unbelievably happy to be here in this room on the Paramount lot where 45 years ago he made ‘The Godfather’ when [award-winning screenwriter] Robert Evans was walking around. Like ‘okay, I’ll be part of this.’”

Megalopolis is Already a Legend in the Making

Megalopolis is a passion project that Coppola has hinted at for decades. After doing the impossible – securing the blockbuster-like funding out of his own pocket – the cameras rolled and filming wrapped just a couple of months ago, which means we are now closer than ever to discovering what the heck was on Coppola’s mind that he needed to go so big to show us. It’s pretty safe to say that the filmmaker revolutionized the story of cinema, but is he angling towards doing it one more time? For now, we can only speculate.

So far, all we know about Megalopolis is that the movie has a futuristic setting and centers around society’s attempt to create a utopian reality after a natural disaster hit. Of course, we’ll soon find out that there is a lot more to that, but for now we can get excited about the cast that features Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire and Jason Schwartzman.

Megalopolis is yet to get a release date.