Director Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project, the epic science-fiction drama Megalopolis, was seemingly dead on arrival at the box office some weeks ago. The film’s colorful production history has been widely documented over the years, but it was released to little optimism. The movie struggled to find distribution after its divisive premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but was eventually picked up by the struggling Lionsgate, who promised Coppola a wide release. But despite this last-minute glimmer of hope, the film was a non-starter, and less than a month later, it has all but disappeared from the marketplace. That being said, Megalopolis finally passed a box office milestone of sorts, but one that surely can’t be worth celebrating.

With $7.3 million domestically and another $3.4 million from overseas markets, the film has now passed the $10 million mark globally. This would be a worryingly low number for any wide release, let alone one this costly. Coppola famously self-funded the project for a reported $120 million, which he amassed by selling a stake in his wine empire. But Megalopolis opened to just $4 million domestically, before nose-diving in the subsequent days. It is now playing in only around 200 domestic locations, and grossed just $230,000 this weekend.

Megalopolis opened to poor audience response, earning a dreaded D+ CinemaScore. While this could be regarded as a badge of honor in some circles — several other films that are now perceived as classics have earned similar CinemaScores — it didn’t exactly translate into box office revenue. And in any case, Joker: Folie à Deux stole the limelight on this front as well only a week later, earning a slightly worse D CinemaScore. Reviews for Megalopolis were more divisive; the movie appears to have settled at a “rotten” 46% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Chase Hutchinson described it as "a Rorschach test where everything is a stretch and nothing has any substance to it."

Adam Driver Is Part of a Unique Club

Despite the film’s unfortunate performance at the box office, it helped push Coppola’s career box office past the $700 million mark domestically. It also added another unique feather to star Adam Driver’s cap; he’s now helped realize a long-gestating passion project not only for Coppola, but also for directors Terry Gilliam, Michael Mann, and Martin Scorsese. You can watch Megalopolis in theaters if it’s still playing near you, or you could wait for it to hit the home video market. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.