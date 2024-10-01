After opening to $5 million on a budget of $100 million, most of which came straight out of director Francis Ford Coppola's pocket, it's fair to say Megalopolis is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, box office flops of the year. Perhaps Megalopolis' saddest box office statistic is that, despite receiving a full theatrical release in the United States, the film has (so far) failed to earn more than Glen Powell's Hit Man, the Netflix original movie which premiered only in overseas markets for a limited time. Megalopolis' worldwide gross currently sits at $4.9 million, with $4 million coming from domestic markets and $900,000 from foreign territories, and Hit Man earned $5.3 million overseas alone. Powell is also one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now, so it's possible that Hit Man would have brought in a nice chunk of change if it was also released in U.S. theaters.

It's been a rough year for Lionsgate across the board, as the studio has had a string of box office underperformers now dating back to several movies, but Megalopolis tops the box office flop cake. Director Francis Ford Coppola is 85 years old, and his passion project Megalopolis may very well be his last film ever. It's sad to see the director of an acclaimed franchise like The Godfather go out on such a sad note, but such is the nature of the box office in 2024. Much of Megalopolis' budget likely comes from the ridiculous star power the film has assembled for its ensemble, toplined by Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza, and filled out by Nathalie Emmanuel, Laurence Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jason Schwartzman all in supporting roles.

What Are the Biggest Box Office Underperformers of 2024?

One of the biggest box office disappointments of the year came early with Argylle, Matthew Vaughn's big-time spy thriller which failed to hit $100 million worldwide despite coming with a price tag of more than $200 million. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is also considered a box office flop, earning only $172 million on a reported $168 million budget. This production budget, however, doesn't include marketing, meaning Furiosa needed to earn well over $200 million to be considered a profitable endeavor.

Megalopolis is now playing in theaters and has grossed only $5 million worldwide in just under a week. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

