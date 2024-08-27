One of the year's most anticipated movies just got an exciting new look. Empire Magazine has officially unveiled a new look at Megalopolis from Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola. The new image shows Adam Driver standing outside a car in the dark and rain with the city in the background, and it appears Laurence Fishburne is sitting inside the car waiting for him. In addition to Driver and Fishburne, Megalopolis also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, and Jason Schwartzman. The report from Empire also features an interview with Coppola himself, where he talks about how he wrote and directed the movie to break the mold of modern cinema, with it being designed to take more risks and feel less like a traditional film that follows a familiar formula.

There were many questions going into the year about how Coppola's passion project would make it to the big screen, until Lionsgate picked up the film in June and set it for release on September 27. Megalopolis did premiere at Cannes earlier this year and received the traditional standing ovation, but critics were much harsher on the film after leaving the viewing room. The film has accumulated 68 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and sits at a disappointing 53% score on the aggregate site. It's important to remember that the only people in the world who have seen this movie are the ones who were at the Cannes premiere, so the movie may resonate with other critics around the world and general audiences.

Megalopolis Needs To Perform Well at the Box Office

Image via Empire/Lionsgate

2024 has been a roller coaster ride for movies at the box office, with hits like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine both crossing the billion-dollar mark, proving themselves to be huge successes for their respective studios. However, other movies like The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga struggled to gain legs at the box office despite featuring major stars. Coppola's Megalopolis reportedly contains a budget of more than $120 million, meaning it will need to make significantly more than that to get into the green. The closest 2024 movie with that kind of box office number is Civil War, so Coppola and crew need to hope his goodwill left over from The Godfather days still have some pull.

Megalopolis premieres exclusively in theaters on September 27. Check out the new image from the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.