It was another strong weekend at the IMAX global box office as the premium large format helped generate a solid $9 million from various titles across its international network. The highly anticipated — or highlight of the year for the morbidly curious — Megalopolis, from Francis Ford Coppola, earned $1.8 million in global IMAX receipts. In the U.S. alone, the film brought in $1.4 million, which made up 35% of the weekend’s domestic total. International markets contributed $400,000 across 134 IMAX screens.

The $120 million-budgeted film grossed a disastrous $4 million from 1,854 theaters in its opening weekend, despite having an incredibly stacked cast, including the likes of Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman, D.B. Sweeney, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Performing much better with audiences and critics was The Wild Robot, produced by Universal and DreamWorks, which impressed with $2.7 million in IMAX receipts worldwide. The film was a smash hit with critics and it's no surprise to see it performing well with audiences too, particularly as the movie's lush visuals are a perfect fit for the massive screens that IMAX is known for.

Meanwhile, Telugu-language action-drama Devara Part 1, from NTR Entertainment, opened across eight territories, generating $570,000 in IMAX ticket sales. This includes $220,000 from 30 screens in India and $280,000 from 59 North American screens, most of which was earned on its Thursday debut. Transformers One, from Paramount and Hasbro, delivered $3.2 million, with $3 million coming from its opening weekend in China, including early previews, and to date, the Chris Hemsworth-starrer has grossed $6.4 million in IMAX worldwide.

In re-release news, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returned to IMAX screens for its 10-year anniversary, earning $770,000 this past weekend, which boosted its lifetime IMAX total to a stunning $116.5 million. The film will also return to domestic IMAX screens on December 6 to celebrate the anniversary.

What Is Next for IMAX?

Looking ahead, Warner Bros. will release Joker: Folie à Deux on 828 IMAX screens worldwide, including 80 international markets. On top of that, a few locally produced movies including High Forces and A Tapestry of a Legendary Land, will be released in China to mark the Golden Week holiday. Lastly, Alex Garland’s Civil War is set to debut in Japan on IMAX screens next week. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the worldwide box office.

Get Tickets