Director Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis was always a tough sell — its history of production and distribution difficulties has been well-documented — but the film's $4 million domestic debut ranks among the worst-ever for a project its size. Coppola spent years nurturing the movie, which was deemed too esoteric to deserve the sort of budget he wanted, and so, the legendary filmmaker decided to fund it himself, in part by selling off a stake in his wine empire. Megalopolis struggled to attract distributors, but just as things were looking hopeless, in stepped Lionsgate. And although Lionsgate lived up to its promise of releasing the film wide, and in a significant number of IMAX locations, Megalopolis arrives at a particularly difficult time for the distributor.

It marks the sixth box office flop in a row for Lionsgate — the streak began not too long ago, with the video game adaptation Borderlands. That film survived a harrowing production, and debuted with less than $9 million domestically. This was seen as a huge disappointment, especially considering its reported budget of over $100 million. Borderlands concluded its global run with just over $30 million, of which only $15 million came from domestic theaters. But as it turns out, this was a bit of a peak; the following five Lionsgate releases, including Megalopolis, failed to crack even the $5 million mark in their domestic debuts.

The horror remake The Crow opened to $4.6 million, and eventually ended its theatrical run with under $10 million domestically, against a reported budget of $50 million. The period heist thriller 1992, starring Tyrese Gibson, opened to $1.4 million domestically, and concluded its run with under $3 million. Starring Dave Bautista, The Killer’s Game grossed $2.6 million in its opening weekend, and appears to be tapping out with just over $5 million, against a reported budget of $30 million. More recently, the Halle Berry survival thriller Never Let Go debuted with $4.6 million, and has since generated around $8 million domestically. Remarkably, each of these films was released in the span of a month and a half — Borderlands debuted in August, and Megalopolis opened this past weekend.

Only Baba Yaga Can Salvage this Situation

Close

Megalopolis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it earned divisive reviews from the press. It currently holds a “rotten” 49% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but more worryingly, opening day audiences awarded it a rare D+ CinemaScore. Starring an ensemble led by Adam Driver, Megalopolis was produced on a reported budget of $120 million. Lionsgate will hope to rebound next year with the John Wick spin-off film Ballerina, although that movie has had its own production difficulties. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.