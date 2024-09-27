Francis Ford Coppola's long-in-the-works passion project Megalopolis is finally out. The film follows Adam Driver's idealistic Cesar, an architect, who battles against Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito) on how to rebuild the city of New Rome. It's fair to say that Megalopolis is Francis Ford Coppola’s brainchild, the one he was determined to not let get away. Considering that his path to making Megalopolis goes back as far as 1977, most storytellers would have given up on this tale ever seeing the light of day, but Coppola never did, even with setback after setback. Francis Ford Coppola apparently came up with the idea whilst filming Apocalypse Now, and it was loosely based on Republican Rome, specifically the Catilinarian Conspiracy, and Coppola’s goal was to try and write a “Roman epic set in a contemporary New York.” Terrorist attacks, pandemics, and a lack of studio funding would stand in Coppola’s way, making the tale to bring this film to the big screen almost as wild as Megalopolis’ own surrealist narrative.

9/11 Stopped 'Megalopolis' in its Tracks

Whilst Coppola would be distracted by filming other projects in order to pay off his debt, he had amassed over 400 pages of notes by 1983, according to Michael Schumacher in the book Francis Ford Coppola: A Filmmaker's Life. There were plans to film in Rome, which would have helped to merge the two aesthetics of Rome and New York, explored in James Clarke's book Coppola, though this was abandoned and Coppola moved the film back to New York. By this point, Coppola had been holding regular table readings, including stunning cast lists of Robert De Niro, Paul Newman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, James Gandolfini, and Russell Crowe. Even though this wasn't an official cast, the mouth waters at what could have been.

Second unit direction had even begun, with over thirty hours being shot by Ron Fricke. However, the tragic September 11th terrorist attacks stopped production in its tracks. According to Coppola in an interview with Vanity Fair, the second unit direction and attacks happened so parallel that "we covered some of those heartbreaking images" of the attacks. Such distressing imagery being witnessed would obviously have an impact on those working, and Coppola stated that he struggled to continue with the film straight after that, because "how do you make a movie of utopia with that history?" After that, actors like Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Giancarlo Esposito would read the script until 2009, when Coppola almost gave up on the entire idea due to a lack of studio funding since "what the studios are making right now" was not in line with Coppola's vision.

Age and Pandemics Played Huge Parts in Coppola's Production of 'Megalopolis'

As Deadline reported in 2019, it was the day before Francis Ford Coppola's 80th birthday that he announced he was finally going to commit to bringing Megalopolis to the world. It would appear that Coppola felt ready due to "all of my years of trying films in different styles," as he explained to Deadline, and caused the director to change his mind and go all in on Megalopolis, casting actors by August 2021. James Caan had looked like he would appear, giving one last performance in a Coppola film, but his sad passing scuppered these ideas. Aubrey Plaza was cast as Wow Platinum, described by Plaza in an interview with Deadline as "the biggest outcast", and had to audition over Zoom in 2022.

However, not all casting was straight forward. As explored in the Cannes Film Festival production notes for Megalopolis, Adam Driver initially rejected the leading role of Cesar Catilina, but Coppola’s persistence in sending Driver new ideas changed the actor’s mind. Whatever it was specifically in those new ideas that changed the actor's mind, we don't know, but it speaks to the constant challenges Coppola faced in making this film and how even the director couldn't predict what would happen next. Coppola's casting of Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Julia Cicero, was also notable. According to Emmanuel, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress "got to know" Coppola via a Zoom call where they did an acting exercise, seeing how many different inflections she could perform on one line at a time, whether from "a song, a movie, a poem, anything." Despite the cast being in place, due to COVID, production was delayed and only 1/3 of the cast could be on set at once, due to COVID and having other roles, causing Coppola to have to cast understudies in their stead, notably Adam Driver's role.

Francis Ford Coppola Still Had To Self-Finance 'Megalopolis'

Finding the actors was not the final step though. Coppola still couldn’t find a studio to finance the film, so instead Coppola decided to sell his wineries in order to finance the film himself, filming in Atalanta for tax benefits, in order to stretch the budget as far as possible. Coppola also bought and renovated an entire motel into his own mini studio lot, with rehearsal spaces, editing, housing him and his crew, and sound mixing facilities. In fact, the motel is set to be open to the public soon, with several film props of Coppola's scattered throughout the location.

It has certainly been an up and down roller coaster of a ride for Coppola. Not every film has such a convoluted production and lives to tell the tale, though not every film is created by someone as persistent as Coppola. Overall, current reviews, like only a 52% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicate that Megalopolis is not the masterpiece one would hope for a project that someone would dedicate over fifty years of their career to. However, perhaps Coppola is simply happy that the journey is over, and he is able to see his idea come to life after believing it to be impossible.

Megalopolis is now in theaters in the U.S.

