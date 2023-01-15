The idea that the iconic auteur Francis Ford Coppola has had a project up his sleeves for the better part of three decades is one that surely gets everyone to sit up and take notice. Very few filmmakers boast of the imagination and creative nous that Coppola is known for, now in the twilight of his career, this long gestated passion project Megalopolis might just be his most ambitious film ever. Coppola began writing the script for Megalopolis in the 1980s but had to shelve it when it became obvious no one was willing to finance a project of that magnitude at that point in his career. Now the time is right. Thanks to an illustrious career, he has amassed a personal fortune enough to bankroll his dream film, and it promises to be a spectacle as always.

Megalopolis is centered around the aftermath and reconstruction of New York City following a disaster that wrecked the city and wiped off its urban infrastructure. Amid this chaos is an architect who is intent on braving the odds to rebuild New York City as a utopia after the devastating natural disaster. Megalopolis is Coppola’s brainchild, and he will be doubling as screenwriter and Director. The announcement that this project is on the horizon is a tantalizing prospect, here is everything we know so far about Megalopolis, from casting to filming and every other detail available.

When Will Megalopolis Be Released?

The release date for Megalopolis is yet to be announced.

What Is the Plot of Megalopolis?

Set in modern-day America, Megalopolis will have similarities with Roman epic films, this time told with a focus on America. According to Coppola, the story will be based on The second Catiline Conspiracy, a feud between Roman senator Lucius Sergius Catilina and Marcus Tullius Cicero. Catilina hatches a plot with the help of a few disgruntled Roman Aristocrats to overthrow Cicero. In the context of Megalopolis, the beleaguered government official is the mayor of New York, who amid a financial crisis has a fight on his hands to keep his job. While it's obvious the city depicted is New York, in Megalopolis it takes up the form of some sort of New Rome.

Though the entire plot is not fully known, a lot of the storyline will center around an architect whose vision of a utopian city clashes with that of a corrupt mayor who would rather maintain the status quo than push the needle on the Architects' more progressive ideas. Coppola wants to use this story to draw contemporary society’s attention back to issues around environmental degradation, poor urban planning, and inequality. Coppola strongly believes that the same issues that led to the collapse of the Roman Empire could easily happen if modern society doesn't wake up to the realities of the changing times.

Who Is in the Cast of Megalopolis?

Megalopolis promises a star-studded cast that will include Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker playing the embattled mayor of New York (or New Rome) Whitaker is popular for his portrayal of Idi Amin in the biographical drama The Last King of Scotland. He played Cecil Gaines in the historical drama The Butler to widespread acclaim. His other films include Black Panther, City of Lies, and Out of the Furnace.

One of the most versatile actors around, Adam Driver is popular for his supporting role in the HBO comedy-drama series Girls. He played Ben Solo / Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. His other film credits include BlacKkKlansman, Marriage Story, and House of Gucci. He most recently starred opposite Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle in the Noah Baumbach film White Noise.

Nathalie Emmanuel, whose role in Megalopolis is still unannounced is best known for her role as Missandei in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. She has also featured in the Fast and Furious films, and in the latter two Maze Runner movies. Jon Voight who is known for his role as Vietnam War veteran Luke Martin in the war film Coming Home, will also be starring in the film in an undisclosed role. You might also remember him for his role as sports journalist Howard Cosell in Ali. His other films include Dracula, Woodlawn, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Three-time Emmy Award and Tony Award-winning actor Laurence Fishburne is best known for his portrayal of Morpheus in The Matrix series, and as Ike Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It. More recently, he starred as Earl "Pops" Johnson in the ABC sitcom Black-ish.

Other cast members on board Coppola's passion project include Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation), Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore), Shia LaBeouf (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Talia Shire (Rocky), Grace VanderWaal (Disney's Stargirl), Kathryn Hunter (Andor), James Remar (Sex and the City), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Isabelle Kusman (The Fabelmans), D.B. Sweeney (Fire in the Sky), Dustin Hoffman (Rain Man), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and newcomers Madeleine Gardella and Bailey Ives also star in the film.

Is There a Trailer for Megalopolis?

A trailer for Megalopolis is yet to be released.

Who is Making Megalopolis?

Francis Ford Coppola will be directing and producing Megalopolis. Arguably one of the most illustrious filmmakers of his generation, Coppola has won five Academy Awards, been awarded the Palme d'Or twice, and has received a BAFTA award. His trilogy of crime films The Godfather is constantly in the conversation as one of the greatest films ever made. His other films include Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, The Rainmaker, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and The Outsiders.

Megalopolis has been Coppola’s passion project since the 1980s. He announced on the eve of his 80th birthday that it was time for him to embark on his dream project and perhaps his most ambitious since Apocalypse Now. Coppola has been known to be critical of the film industry and its preference for financing franchises to the detriment of other filmmakers with more personal, non-franchise projects. Throughout his career, Coppola has seen himself pitched against the Hollywood establishment with a history of creative clashes with producers and studio executives whose obsession was commercial success was diametrically opposed to his views on filmmaking.

Now 83, and armed with a financial war chest robust enough to bankroll his creative desires, Coppola is willing to plow much of his fortune into the production of Megalopolis. Aware that none of the big studios will be ready to invest the big bucks in a non-franchise type production, Coppola, freeing himself from the shackles of Hollywood, is set to do what he has done for the best part of five decades - tell the story his way. Megalopolis is expected to gulp between $100 to $120 million, and he appears willing to self-finance the movie.

When and Where is Megalopolis Filming?

Filming for Megalopolis began in early November 2022 at Trilith Studios in Georgia. Filming was initially set to wrap around March 2023, but there have been reports of production troubles with the film. The film was initially going to use the same LED virtual soundstage technology as The Mandalorian, but those plans were scrapped among budgetary concerns. The film reportedly lost its entire visual effects team at the beginning of December and recently lost its production designer and chief supervising art director. The film has now gone over budget, and there is some speculation as to whether the film can actually be completed.

Coppola has gone on to deny those rumors stating in an interview:

"I love my cast, I love what I’m getting each day, I am on schedule and on budget, and that’s what is important to me,"

Driver has also denied the rumors saying: