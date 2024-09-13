After years of continued delays and controversy, Lionsgate is finally getting ready to release Francis Ford Coppola's long-awaited passion project Megalopolis. Ahead of the film's release on September 27. Utopia, which is collaborating with Lionsgate to help market the project, has released a new trailer that shows off an impassioned speech by Cesar Catilina, played by Adam Driver. It also gives glimpses of many of the other cast members in the ensemble.

The trailer, which is largely a cut-down version of the official trailer released by Lionsgate earlier this month, shows off images of the idyllic city of New Rome, which is set in an alternate universe United States based heavily on the Roman Empire. The city is working to reinvent itself after a massive disaster, which is partially shown in the trailer. "When does an empire die?" an ominous voice asks, before the trailer continues with shots of the city, many of which feature Roman iconography such as a modern chariot scene and people in togas. "We're in need of a great debate about the future!" the architect Cesar Catilina (Driver) is seen saying during a widely broadcasted speech.

The film features a rift between Catilina and "his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare," according to a synopsis of the film from Lionsgate. "Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves." The trailer also shows off the film's other cast members, including Esposito, Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace Vanderwaal, and Dustin Hoffman.

It Hasn't Been an Easy Road for 'Megalopolis'

Coppola has been trying to get Megalopolis made for quite literally decades, but had trouble getting the project funded - to the point where he put up his own money to finance the film. Once the filming got underway, though, rumors circulated of trouble on the set, which Coppola and Driver denied. Beyond this, the film also generated publicity when it was discovered that one of its previous trailers used fake quotes to describe it. Despite the rocky road, though, the film finally appears to be getting on track, after Lionsgate agreed to release the project in theaters.

Coppola has had a hand in almost every aspect of getting Megalopolis made. He directed the film from a self-written script, and also produced the project for his American Zoetrope banner alongside Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch, and Michael Bederman. The film's executive producers include Anahid Nazarian, Barrie Osborne, and Darren Demetre.

Megalopolis will be released in theaters on September 27.

