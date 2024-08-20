The Big Picture Megalopolis, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, features a star-studded cast and unique ideas but may fall short in execution.

The film received mixed reviews at Cannes, with critics pointing out its overindulgence and lack of fully fleshed-out ideas.

Despite the $120 million budget, Megalopolis will need to perform well at the box office to turn a profit and succeed.

What many have coined as one of the most anticipated movies of the year from an acclaimed, Oscar-winning director just got a brand-new look. The official Lionsgate X account has unveiled a new poster for Megalopolis showing star Adam Driver appearing to shatter the fabric of reality and space-time. Megalopolis comes from five-time Oscar-winner Francis Ford Coppola, and he has mentioned several times how it has been his career's biggest passion project. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to mixed reviews, currently sitting at a 53% rating from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, yet still receiving the signature Cannes standing ovation. In addition to Driver, Megalopolis stars Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, and more.

There were many questions surrounding Megalopolis as to when the film would earn its global theatrical release, and Lionsgate put those debates to bed when it acquired the film and set it for release later this year. Megalopolis also recently secured an R-rating for mature content, which came as a surprise to many considering the film is hailed as a sci-fi epic. Coppola will always be best known for his work directing The Godfather films in the 70s and then the threequel in 1990, but his recent work has been divisive, at best. Before Megalopolis, his most recent directorial feature was Twixt, the psychological horror film starring Val Kilmer and Elle Fanning, which currently sits at abysmal 30% and 19% scores from critics and audiences, respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Are Critics Saying About ‘Megalopolis’?

Image via Lionsgate

The world was eagerly awaiting critics' reviews of Megalopolis out of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, but when they started surfacing on the internet, they perhaps weren't what Coppola fans had been hoping for. The consensus on Megalopolis from critics who have seen the movie thus far is that while the film boasts a star-studded ensemble and brings some unique ideas to the table, it is a bit too overindulgent and brings grand ideas to the table that it doesn't fully flesh out enough to make them worthwhile. The budget for Megalopolis was reportedly $120 million, meaning the film will need to get comfortably into the nine figures and beyond to make it into the green and earn a profit at the box office.

Megalopolis releases in theaters on September 27. Check out the new poster for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.