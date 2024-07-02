The Big Picture Megalopolis, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, gets an R-rating for mature content.

The sci-fi drama has been in the making for decades and is set in a stylized New York, inspired by real-world events and Roman mythology.

The ensemble cast includes Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne.

Among the highly anticipated movies coming in the latter part of this year is Francis Ford Coppola’s science fiction drama Megalopolis. The movie made its highly-anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and the audience saw the mind-bending trailer of the feature, which is enchanting, to say the least. The movie did take some time to find a distribution deal, but it recently revealed a release date for this September, and now we finally have a rating for it too.

The Adam Driver-led feature has been rated R for “sexual content, nudity, drug use, language, and some violence," per Comic Book. The rating is apt for Coppola’s filmography which normally falls under the mature category, except features, like The Rainmaker, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, The Outsiders, and a handful more that were rated PG-13. Coupled with the previously released marketing material for Megalopolis the rating further excites the long-time fans of the director about all that’s in store.

What to Expect From ‘Megalopolis’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The feature has been in the making for a couple of decades with Coppola gathering visuals, world events, and references for this passion project. Set in a stylized New York, inspired by real-world events and Roman mythology, the movie follows Ceaser (Driver) as a New York-based architect who wants to rebuild the city as a utopia following a devastating disaster.

The director previously cited a long bibliography of the people, artists, and events that inspired him. Fans can expect to see the influence of New York’s most interesting cases such as the Claus von Bülow murder case, the Mary Cunningham–William Agee Bendix scandal, the emergence of financial reporter Maria Bartiromo, as well as New York’s financial crisis itself under former Mayor Dinkins. Given the proximity to real-life events and the nature of the scandals, the R-rating further fits the film.

The movie’s ensemble includes Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero, Aubrey Plaza as Wow Platinum, Shia LaBeouf as Clodio Pulcher, Jon Voight as Hamilton Crassus III, and Laurence Fishburne as Fundi Romaine, who’s also the narrator of the movie. Further rounding off the cast are Talia Shire as Constance, Jason Schwartzman as Jason, Kathryn Hunter as Teresa, Grace VanderWaal as Vesta along with Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, Dustin Hoffman, Giancarlo Esposito, and many more.

Megalopolis will premiere in theaters in the United States and Canada on September 27. You can read our review here.