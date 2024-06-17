The Big Picture Megalopolis, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, will premiere in theaters in the US and Canada on September 27, with Lionsgate distributing.

The film follows the story of architect Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) rebuilding a devastated city into a utopia, facing opposition from Mayor Franklyn Cicero.

Megalopolis received positive reviews after premiering at Cannes, boasting a star-studded cast including Shia LaBeouf and Aubrey Plaza.

After much speculation, the next movie by Francis Ford Coppola has finally received a release date. Megalopolis will premiere in theaters in the United States and Canada on September 27, with Lionsgate responsible for bringing the highly-anticipated title to viewers from the two countries. The distributor continues their established working relationship with Coppola, after bringing titles such as The Conversation and The Cotton Club Encore to the big screen. The deal will also ensure that Lionsgate handles the distribution for Megalopolis across home media platforms once the title's theatrical run comes to an end. The film will be screened in IMAX theaters, too.

Megalopolis will follow the people of New Rome, a major city devastated after an accident. Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) will attempt to use his ability to stop time and his extensive skills as an architect in order to turn the broken town into a modern utopia. However, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito) will have something to say about it. The extremely conservative politician will want nothing more but to push New Rome towards a regressive ideology, with the debate between the two figures deciding the fate of what used to be a prolific city. Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel) will find herself stuck in the middle of the conflict between her father and her love interest.

Megalopolis received a positive reception from critics after it premiered during this year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival. But even if the next story from Francis Ford Coppola made some noise upon its arrival, a long time went by without an official confirmation regarding when it would premiere in the United States and Canada. Audiences will only have to wait a few months more to enjoy Megalopolis, with the title not facing major threats at the box office once it debuts.

The Cast of 'Megalopolis'

The cast of Megalopolis will also include Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza and Jon Voight, as the two leads try to prove why their strategy is the best for New Rome's recovery. Plaza will next be seen in Agatha All Along, the WandaVision spinoff that will follow Kathryn Hahn's titular character after she was left behind to be a generic citizen from Westview. And before he joined Megalopolis in the role of Hamilton Crassus III, Jon Voight appeared as Patrick Quinn in Mercy, last year's action story about a doctor who has to protect his patient from the mob members that have broken into the hospital.

Megalopolis premieres in theaters in the United States and Canada on September 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.