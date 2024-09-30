The talk of Tinseltown ever since its Cannes debut, Megalopolis, for better or for worse, has been a hotly-anticipated addition to the fall theatrical lineup. Alas, that anticipation hasn't translated into ticket sales yet, with the film seriously underperforming on its opening weekend. Not only that, but the movie has been slated by those audience members who have seen it, with its audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes a lackluster 34%. Because of this, Megalopolis is officially the second-worst reviewed film by audiences in star Adam Driver's career, just 1% greater than 2022's White Noise. At least White Noise managed a fair representation critically with a total of 63%, something that cannot be said for Megalopolis' 49%.

The movie itself has been in the works since the 1980s when Coppola first conceived of the idea. For something to have been crafted slowly over such a long period of time, Megalopolis is likely to take lots of individualist risks that, for some, may not have paid off. The nature of the movie's long personal development with its creator is something touched on in Steve Weintraub's interview with Francis Ford Coppola for Collider. When asked what helped keep him passionate about the story, Coppola replied:

"I famously work on something until I hate it, and then I abandon it, and then I start working on something else. Then I hate it and abandon it and say, "That one before wasn't so bad. I'll make that." I was working on a different film which I abandoned in order to make Megalopolis. I'm always making one film late, in a way. [Laughs] But I felt the themes of this movie are so important to the world today."

'Megalopolis' Takes Many Risks With Little Reward For Viewers

Image via American Zoetrope

Much has been said about Megalopolis since its 2024 Cannes bow, and much of it has been less-than-positive. With some at least appreciating the movie's ambition, it's clear that many critics find the film to take many big swings and miss with almost all, despite its legendary director and star-studded cast. One such critic who was left frustrated by the film was Collider's Chase Hutchinson, who, in his review as part of Collider's Cannes coverage, said:

"In the abstract, one can be somewhat glad that something like this exists and that we all get to see what it was that Coppola was cooking for decades. The trouble is, in execution, it’s a meandering “fable” (as the opening title card calls it) that plays more as a farce. As for who the joke is really on and how intentional it all is, well that depends on what you go to the movies for. If it’s to see Adam Driver vacillating between sleepwalking and shouting his way through scenes or Jon Voight making one of the most bizarre dick jokes ever put to screen, then this will be a wonderful time. If you’re looking for something that doesn’t just throw a bunch of different ideas at the screen to see what sticks, well strap yourself in for a film that does that for over two hours."

Megalopolis is officially Adam Driver's second-worst audience-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.