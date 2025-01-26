Despite the fact that it was a major financial disaster, Francis Ford Coppola’s long-gestating passion project Megalopolis is easily one of the most discussed films of the year. While there are just as many critics who hailed it as a masterpiece as those who found it utterly repulsive, Megalopolis was certainly a film that inspired a good degree of discourse. Although it is debatable what Coppola’s thematic intentions were for the film (and how successful he was at communicating them), it is hard to not be impressed by the sheer level of craftsmanship that went into making the film so grandiose. To the surprise of few, Megalopolis ​​​​​​has received zero Oscar nominations. While we're not going to argue that it should've been nominated for Best Picture, Coppola's epic does feature an outstanding score by Osvaldo Golijov that deserved an Academy Award nomination.

What Makes Golijov's Score for ‘Megalopolis’ So Special?