One of the most talked about movies of the year, it has felt as if everyone was waiting to watch Megalopolis. A sweeping, vast sci-fi epic produced from the mind and pocket of one of Hollywood's greatest, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis promises nothing short of an unforgettable viewing experience for better or for worse.

Alas, controversy has never seemed far from the film, perhaps eventually stirring up even more interest and making its theatrical release all the more must-see. With a star-studded cast, an enticing premise, and one of the best-respected visionaries at the helm, Megalopolis might just be unmissable. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at exactly where and when you can watch Megalopolis.

Is 'Megalopolis' Streaming?

In a turn of events that would be surprising were it anyone other than Coppola, the director has claimed he wants nothing to do with the streamers for his sci-fi epic, leaving many in the dark whether the movie will ever feature on streaming. According to Deadline back in May, Coppola had withheld the rights to a VOD and streaming release for the film, with the director saying, "Since I took the risk, I want to own that, which I do, so I’m not interested in selling that to someone else. I want to be able to control it."

Most of Lionsgate's theatrical releases end up streaming on Starz 5 to 6 months after their theatrical release. So, in that case, we can likely expect to see Megalopolis on the Starz streaming service sometime in early 2025.

Will 'Megalopolis' Be Available on VOD?

Given the aforementioned comments made by Coppola in regard to streaming and VOD rights, it's unknown whether the movie will eventually be made available on the likes of Prime Video. It is expected that the DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD editions of Megalopolis will at some point be made available, so stay tuned to Collider to find out when any dates are announced.

In the past few months, Lionsgate's most recent movies, such as The Crow and Borderlands, made their way onto streaming three weeks after their theatrical release, so if Megalopolis follows the same route, there is a possibility that it will arrive on VOD on October 18. That being said, there's also a chance that Coppola has worked out a deal for a longer window between its theatrical release and its streaming release, which is a strategy Tom Cruise, Christopher Nolan, and Quentin Tarantino adhere to.

When Is 'Megalopolis' Coming Out?

Finally, after four months have passed since its polarizing debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival, the world will get to see Coppola's fascinating feature on Friday, September 27, 2024. September 27 also marks the arrival of another hotly-anticipated 2024 film, with DreamWorks Animations and Universal Pictures' The Wild Robot making its US theatrical debut.

Is 'Megalopolis' in Theaters?

Yes! The only way to catch this indulgent sci-fi fable will be in your local theater, with Lionsgate holding the distribution rights for both the US and Canada following Coppola's agreeing to a cut-price deal to cover marketing costs. Megalopolis will also be available in IMAX, which feels suitable for such a grand cinematic experience. Lionsgate is no stranger to handling Coppola projects, having previously distributed The Conversation and The Cotton Club Encore. However, this is most certainly their biggest swing with the director to date, and hope will be high that the film's virality will translate into ticket sales.

Find Showtimes For 'Megalopolis'

Watch the 'Megalopolis' Trailer

The latest Megalopolis trailer was released on September 13, 2024, and is available to watch above. A brooding, meditative trailer, this short 1-minute tease of what's to come showcases the sheer vast scope and impressive cinematography of Megalopolis. Whilst highlighting the many high-profile names to appear in the production, from Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) to Dustin Hoffman (Midnight Cowboy) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), the trailer moves between eye-catching settings as the golden promise of a new-age Manhattan beckons. Truly, just based on the promotional material, Megalopolis feels like an unmissable movie experience.

However, following the film's debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, critical response has been, at best, mixed, with some reviews (not those written by Coppola himself) citing the movie as a disappointment that didn't live up to its promise. One such review came from Collider's Chase Hutchinson, who said,

"On the one hand, you’re often watching fairly standard scenes play out with a handful of actors who’ve done great work before while attempting to do so here. You’re not watching the film come apart as much as it is just carrying on in a repetitive register. On the other hand, there is something that feels more stodgy than subversive the longer it goes on. This is a film that could have been alienating and challenging, pushing us either on a formal or thematic level. Instead, it doesn't come close to doing either." He continued, "Much like the city being built in the film, it’s all more interesting in theory than it ever is in actuality. Now that we will all have the chance to take it in for ourselves, the greatest revelation is that there just isn’t that much to see."

