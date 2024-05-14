The Big Picture Star-studded cast and visually striking CGI make Megalopolis a must-see at Cannes Festival.

Coppola's self-funded passion project, 50 years in the making, promises to breathe his soul into the film.

Adam Driver praises Coppola's control and generosity, making filming an unmatched experience.

Francis Ford Coppola has officially released a breathtaking new teaser trailer for his upcoming opus Megalopolis. The movie, which has been self-funded by Coppola, is set to make its debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and has been picked to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or. First and foremost, the trailer suggests this movie will be the most visually striking perhaps in all of Coppola's many great projects, with the attention to detail put into the CGI nothing short of remarkable. With the Statue of Liberty facing the rain of missiles and a brooding city on the verge of either collapse or "utopia", the trailer oozes the quality of a film that is simply unmissable, despite almost no concrete hints at the plot.

The trailer also showcases some of the other high-profile names set to feature in Megalopolis, including the likes of Shia LeBeouf and Laurence Fishburne, with the latter, who plays Fundi Romaine, uttering the chilling line "When does an Empire die?". Highlighted by Adam Driver's brooding performance, the countdown is now breathlessly on for the full release of Megalopolis.

'Megalopolis' Has Been Coppola's Dream Since 1977

Starting life as a concept close to Coppola's heart way back in 1977, the prospect of a passion project some 50 years in the making suggests a movie that will breathe the soul of its innovator. Speaking to Collider, star Driver discussed the sheer anticipation that surrounds the film, saying:

"Because he financed it himself, it made the shooting process one of the best experiences, if not the best shooting experience, I’ve ever had. There was no excess conversation, there were no people robbing from Peter to pay Paul,” the actor said. “It felt like he was in control of the movie that he wanted to make and that was it. “It felt like, ‘Oh, this is how movies should be.’ And he is the most generous, philosophical person that I know. I loved that process and making it with him. I love talking to him.”

The movie is set to star an eye-watering number of top Hollywood names, including the aforementioned Driver, Giancarlo Esposito as Mayor Franklyn, Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero, Aubrey Plaza as Wow Platinum, Jon Voight as Hamilton Crassus III, Jason Schwartman as Jason Zanderz, and Dustin Hoffman as Nush.

Megalopolis makes its full debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. Watch the trailer above.