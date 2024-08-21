The Big Picture Megalopolis, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, showcases Adam Driver as Caesar in a visually stunning sci-fi utopia.

Despite a star-studded cast and intriguing concepts, critics feel the film falls short in executing its grand ideas.

Collider critic Chase Hutchinson finds the film ambitious but off-balance, with more theory than actual substance.

The final trailer for Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola’s long-planned science fiction drama, has been released with Adam Driver front and centre in the movie's proceedings.

The feature has been in the making for a couple of decades with Coppola gathering visuals, world events, and references for this passion project. Set in a heavily stylised version of New York, inspired by real-world events and Roman mythology, the movie follows Caesar (Driver) as a New York-based architect who wants to rebuild the city as a utopia following a devastating disaster.

The movie’s cast also includes Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero, Aubrey Plaza as Wow Platinum, Shia LaBeouf as Clodio Pulcher, Jon Voight as Hamilton Crassus III, and Laurence Fishburne as Fundi Romaine, with the latter serving as the narrator of the movie. Further rounding out the cast are the likes of Talia Shire as Constance, Jason Schwartzman as Jason, Kathryn Hunter as Teresa, Grace VanderWaal as Vesta along with Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, Dustin Hoffman, Giancarlo Esposito, and many more.

Is 'Megalopolis' Worth Watching?

Earlier this year, anticipation was high for critics' reviews of Megalopolis following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. However, when those reviews started to appear online, they didn’t quite meet the expectations of Coppola’s fans. The general consensus among critics who have seen the film is that while Megalopolis features a star-studded cast and introduces some intriguing concepts, it tends to be overly ambitious and doesn’t fully develop its grand ideas enough to make them truly impactful. With a reported budget of $120 million, the film will need to comfortably surpass nine figures at the box office to turn a profit.

Collider's Chase Hutchinson wasn't sold on the movie, feeling it was less than the sum of its parts:

Coppola is going for a big swing, but in a way that feels off-balance rather than confident. The ending is where it’s most successful, but even what could be a dark closing punchline gets undercut by us getting beaten over the head by yet another superficial interjection. Much like the city being built in the film, it’s all more interesting in theory than it ever is in actuality. Now that we will all have the chance to take it in for ourselves, the greatest revelation is that there just isn’t that much to see.

Megalopolis hits theaters on September 27. Check out the new trailer above, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage.