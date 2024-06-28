The Big Picture Megalopolis, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is a passion project set in a dystopian New York, focusing on themes of love, loyalty, and human genius.

Adam Driver stars as architect Ceaser, attempting to rebuild the city as a utopia after a disaster, navigating the city's mayor and his daughter.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast and will premiere in theaters on September 27.

Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project Megalopolis looks nothing short of an enigma. The legendary director has been developing the movie for decades and made it free of any studio’s involvement at a personal cost. Led by Adam Driver as a futuristic architect Ceaser, the feature looks like a fantastical trip down memory lane, while it's set in dystopian New York, and a new teaser gives us a better peek into it.

The new clip released by Screen Rant sees a dystopian New York as it collapses, statues crashing, bombs dropping, and its residents bearing witness to it. But that’s not all, we see glimpses of the riches and extravagance that the city has to offer as the teaser establishes the theme “create your future.” The teaser feels like a fever dream with all the visuals mixed up, but it’ll leave you with an eerie feeling. Certainly, fans can’t wait to see what Coppola has cooked up with this feature.

'Megalopolis' Addresses Human Genius and Nature

Image via American Zoetrope

The movie follows Ceaser (Driver), a New York-based architect who wants to rebuild the city as a utopia following a devastating disaster. However, to manage the feat, he must go through the city’s mayor Frank Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), whose daughter he happens to be in love with. The story has a straight spine though it’s the themes of the feature that gets the audience’s attention with all the powerful imagery Coppola has conjured up. The director previously revealed that the theme of the movie revolves around love and loyalty,

“Megalopolis echoed these sentiments, in which love was expressed in almost crystalline complexity, our planet in danger and our human family almost in an act of suicide, until becoming a very optimistic film that has faith in the human being to possess the genius to heal any problem put before us.”

The feature not only has Coppola’s genius and years of research behind it but an equally impressive ensemble on-screen including Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero, Aubrey Plaza as Wow Platinum, Shia LaBeouf as Clodio Pulcher, Jon Voight as Hamilton Crassus III, and Laurence Fishburne as Fundi Romaine, who’s also the narrator of the movie. Further rounding off the cast are Talia Shire as Constance, Jason Schwartzman as Jason, Kathryn Hunter as Teresa, Grace VanderWaal as Vesta along with Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, Dustin Hoffman, and many more.

Megalopolis will premiere in theaters in the United States and Canada on September 27. You can check out the new teaser here.