Deadline reports that Peacock is preparing to expand its slate of children’s programming, ordering a number of series, including two spinoff sequels series tied to the popular DreamWorks Animation films Megamind and Abominable.

The first series, Megamind’s Guide To Defending Your City is a continuation of Megamind, which starred the voice talents of Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, and David Cross. The film followed a supervillain named Megamind who decides to become a superhero after defeating his arch-rival, and the series will pick up where the film left off, with the newly minted superhero as he learns on the job how to truly be a hero. The series will see Megamind as he films himself becoming a hero, creating a “guide” for other heroes, and essentially becoming a superhero social media influencer.

The other series Peacock has ordered will be called Abominable and the Invisible City, and will continue the story seen in 2019’s Abominable. The original film followed three kids as they worked together to get a lost baby yeti back home and protect him from a group of scientists that wanted to capture him, featuring the voice talents of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Sarah Paulson, and Eddie Izzard. Abominable and the Invisible City will once again follow the three kids and their new yeti friend, as they discover that yetis are not the only magical creatures in the world. In fact, they discover that the world is full of creatures that need their help, and they set out to do just that.

RELATED: 'Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky' Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Return of Dak and Leyla

Megamind’s Guide To Defending Your City will be executive produced by Eric Fogel alongside Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the script for the original movie. JD Ryznar will serve as co-executive producer and story editor. Meanwhile, Abominable and the Invisible City will be executive produced by Jim Schumann, with Katherine Nolfi serving as a co-executive producer, and Tiffany Lo and Ethel Lung as story editors.

Megamind’s Guide To Defending Your City and Abominable and the Invisible City are not the first series based on Dreamworks Animation films to be ordered by Peacock. The streamer currently has Dragons: The Nine Realms and Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, both set in the world of the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragons Dreamworks franchise. They also have Madagascar: A Little Wild, a prequel to the Madagascar series.

Currently, there is no word on whether any of the original cast will return for the new series.

‘Firestarter’: Stephen King Adaptation Gets Day-and-Date Premiere on Peacock, in Theaters The horror thriller will premiere on May 13.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email