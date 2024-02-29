The Big Picture Get ready to dive back into the world of Megamind with a new series and film on Peacock, starring Adam Lambert as the villainous Machiavillain.

The sequel series, Megamind Rules! , explores Megamind's journey as he transitions from supervillain to hero, facing off against his old team, the Doom Syndicate.

Expect a fresh take on the beloved characters, with Laura Post as Roxanne Ritchi and Josh Brener as Minion, along with new faces like Keiko Morita who teaches Megamind about social media.

Attention all random citizens (don’t worry, we still love you): Collider is excited to share a new exclusive clip from DreamWorks TV's latest series, Megamind Rules!, which offers an exciting first look at Adam Lambert as the villainous Machiavillain, the once mentor of Megamind. The long-awaited sequel series kicks off with the film Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, with both arriving only on Peacock on March 1.The supervillain-turned-hero Megamind is back, with Keith Ferguson taking over the role from Will Ferrell. The hero life is quite an adjustment, so Megamind decides it’s best to be an influencer too. However, this might not be the best route as the exclusive clip shows.

The writers of the original 2010 film, Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, serve as executive producers for the sequel movie and series along with Eric Fogel. Speaking with Collider via email, Simons discussed bringing back Megamind for a new generation, saying, "When the original film came out, the superhero genre was relatively new. We were deconstructing the classic superhero origin story that had become prevalent. But the question that intrigued us as storytellers was, 'Now what?' What does becoming a hero mean? Fighting for what’s right certainly doesn’t make life easier. And when you put Megamind’s ego into the equation, the opportunities for story, conflict, and comedy are boundless."

Schoolcraft shared what new stories they could explore that they couldn't dive into in the original film. He said, "Megamind having a peer group from his evil days was an idea we toyed on for the movie for a period of time. They were really funny, but it ultimately detracted from the Megamind/Roxanne/Hal story, so we always hoped to come back to them one day!" Meanwhile, Fogel teased what fans should expect out of the Doom Syndicate, saying, "The Doom Syndicate serves as a reminder of Megamind’s not so long ago villain days. Through them, the audience will learn some things they never knew about the new defender of Metro City. And as this door to Megamind’s opens, who knows who else might walk in?"

A New Megamind for a New Generation

Megamind became an instant cult classic for DreamWorks Animation. Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate will be the anti-hero's first real test as his old supervillain team breaks themselves out of jail and wants to shoot Metro City to the moon. Megamind must keep up a fake evil appearance while forming a fledgling superhero team to stop his once friends. The film acts like a pilot episode for the full series Megamind Rules!, where Megamind struggles with the new mantle of heroism while striving to become the first superhero influencer. Along with the new series and film, some new faces join Adam Lambert in the cast. Laura Post is taking over the role of Roxanne Ritchi from Tina Fey, and Josh Brener slides into the part of Minion, replacing David Cross. Maya Aoki Tuttle joins as newcomer Keiko Morita, a crime-fighting enthusiast who teaches Megamind about the world of social media.Emily Tunon, Talon Warburton, Scott Adsit, Chris Sullivan, Tony Hale, and Jeanine Mason round out the rest of the cast.

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! land exclusively on Peacock March 1. Check out the first look at Adam Lambert’s character, Machiavillain, below.