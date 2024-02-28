Considered by many to have been ahead of its time, the animated superhero comedy Megamind premiered in 2010 packed full of high-profile talents from Brad Pitt to Will Ferrell. Alas, although the movie received positive critical praise, especially thanks to the voice work of its Hollywood stars, it became one of DreamWorks' worst box office ventures of the decade, only just doubling its $130 million budget, with the attempts to turn the movie into a franchise with video games and a subsequent 2011 short film failing to impress. Despite its subversion of the superhero sub-genre and genuinely funny script, Megamind couldn't quite capture a wide enough audience, although, in the years following, the movie obtained a strong cult following, with many crying out for a revival.

That revival is finally upon us, with the Peacock original Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate seeing the once-villainous Megamind now as the protector of his city. However, it seems it is hard for him to forget his evil past as he falls back into bad habits. With a new cast, trailer, and plans for a subsequent franchise announced, here is a look at everything we know about Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate so far.

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicateofficially premieres on March 1, 2024. This also marks the US release date of the hotly-anticipated Dune: Part Two, so perhaps, for fans of both franchises, a double feature is in order.

Where Can You Watch 'Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate'?

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate will be exclusively available on Peacock, joining the streaming site's illustrious current catalog. For those without a subscription, Peacock can be purchased for as low as $5.99 per month with ads or $11.99 per month without. You can click the link below to visit the film's landing page.

Is There a Trailer for 'Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate'?

Available to watch above, the official trailer for Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate was released on February 1, 2024. Although some have criticized certain elements of the trailer, it is clear that, beyond all, lovers of the franchise are in for a treat as they get to see their favorite supervillain-gone-good back in Metro City with a positive point to prove. The trailer highlights plenty of the comedic stylings that will fit perfectly with the series' young target demographic, with new lead voice actor Keith Ferguson already showcasing why he is a more than worthy replacement for the iconic but financially unreachable Will Ferrell.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate'?

Since the original 2010 movie premiered, plenty has changed for the franchise, perhaps none bigger than its cast. None of the first film's original cast, which included Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, David Cross, and Jonah Hill, will be returning. The ensemble for Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate includes the likes of Keith Ferguson (Overwatch) as Megamind, voice-acting veteran Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6) as Pierre Pressure, Josh Brener (The Last of Us) as the talking fish and Megamind's confidant Ol' Chum (formerly Minion), Jeanine Mason (Grey's Anatomy) as Christino Christo, the two-time Primetime Emmy-nominated Chris Sullivan (This is Us) as Behemoth, Emily Tunnon (A.P. Bio) as Lady Doppler, Maya AokiTuttle (Rick & Morty) as Keiko Morita, Talon Warburton (Echo Base) as Lord Nighty-Knight, Tony Hale (Arrested Development) as Mel, Laura Post (Justice League Action) as Megamind's love interest Roxanne, and American Idol's golden boy Adam Lambert (Glee) as Machiavillain.

What Is 'Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate' About?

What once was one of evil's most powerful allies soon found his lighter side during the events of the original Megamind, with Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate set to begin in the aftermath of his change of heart. The official synopsis for the upcoming movie reads:

"Megamind's former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the Moon."

Unlike other superhero movies, Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate will once again explore the tug-of-war between good and evil in the unusually large mind of one man. With the former supervillain charged with hiding his now caring heart, will the chance to return to his evil ways, even as a ruse, lure him back over to the dark side?

Who Is Behind 'Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate'?

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate was written by Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons. Eric Fogel, the creator of Celebrity Deathmatch, directed the movie, with the soundtrack composed by Matthew Janszen and Bryan Winslow. Executive producers on the project include writers Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, with J.D. Ryznar serving as co-executive producer.

More 'Megamind' Content To Come

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate is much more than just a return to the screen for the titular character, it also stands as the pilot for Megamind Rules! (formerly known as Megamind's Guide to Defending Your City), a follow-up animated series containing the same voice cast set to release on Peacock on the very same day as the film. The official synopsis for Megamind Rules! reads:

"Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who's learning on the job. He'll be bringing the audience along for the ride, as Megamind's trusty brainbots will be recording everything, making him the world's first superhero influencer."

Where To Stream the First 'Megamind'

For those of us who don't have a mega mind and need a refresher on what happened in the original movie, and for those who have obtained their Peacock subscription in time for the sequel, luckily the streaming platform is currently hosting the original movie, ready and waiting for you to enjoy.

