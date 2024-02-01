The Big Picture Former villain Megamind returns in the animated film Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, facing a new team of antagonists.

The story takes place after the original film, with Megamind trying to prove he is now a hero.

Peacock will also launch Megamind Rules!, a TV series accompanying the sequel.

Megamind is back! The former villain is ready to begin his new life as a hero in Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, an animated film that will follow the events of the 2010 DreamWorks Animation classic. Keith Ferguson, known for his roles in DuckTales and Robot Chicken, will take over the role from Will Ferrell, who stepped into the shoes of the protagonist during the original movie. Just like the title of the sequel suggests, Megamind will have to face a new team of powerful antagonists who think he still dedicates his life to robbing banks and committing crimes.

The trailer establishes that the new story will take place after the events of Megamind, where the former villain realizes he doesn't want to spend the rest of his life despised by the city. However, not everyone knows about his change of heart, as proven by the Doom Syndicate inviting him to their latest crime spree. Megamind can be seen talking to Roxanne (Laura Post), who perfectly understands why his friends don't know that he's now known for his heroics instead of the lives he ruined. Megamind must make the villains understand that he's a hero and that he'll do everything in his power to stop them.

Alongside the release of Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, Peacock will also launch Megamind Rules!, a television series meant to accompany the sequel with more adventures featuring the powerful genius. More than a decade after the last time he was seen saving the world, Megamind must return to ensure the future he envisioned when he changed his mind about his status as a villain becomes a reality. Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original film, will executive produce Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and the series alongside Eric Fogel.

Where Did Megamind Come From?

In the original Megamind film, the protagonist voiced by Ferrell enjoyed being a villain who spent his time planning how to hurt the people of Metro City. But when Hal Stewart (Jonah Hill) became an actual deadly threat, Megamind took up the task of stopping him once Metro Man (Brad Pitt) couldn't move forward with the mission. Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate will follow the hero during the next stage of his life, with a voice cast that includes Josh Brener, Maya Aoki Tuttle, Emily Tunon, Talon Warburton, Scott Adsit, Chris Sullivan, Tony Hale, Jeanine Mason, and Adam Lambert.

You can check out the official trailer for Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate below, before the movie and the series premiere on Peacock on March 1:

