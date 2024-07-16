This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Exciting news for horror fans: M3GAN 2.0 is officially in production in New Zealand with a new animatronic.

The sequel will continue the themes and practical effects that made the first film a hit with fans and critics alike.

Get ready for more horror as the franchise expands with a new spin-off titled SOULM8TE, set to debut in 2026.

The highly anticipated release of M3GAN 2.0, the follow-up to the 2023 horror hit, is still a year away from its theatrical release. However, it looks like production on the long-awaited sequel is officially underway, according to a recent post on producer Jason Blum’s official X account. With the movie currently filming in New Zealand, Blum also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the M3GAN animatronic that will be used in the film, showcasing the studio’s traditional reliance on practical effects.

The first M3GAN debuted last year to critical acclaim and became a box office success, grossing over $181 million at the worldwide box office. Praise was directed towards the film’s themes and use of practical effects, and given the footage shown so far, it looks like its sequel will be following in the same footsteps as its predecessor. Additional details about the upcoming movie remain under wraps for now and will probably remain so until the debut of its first trailer. However, the film will likely see the return of the titular killer robot doll, this time back with a vengeance.

Akela Cooper, who previously wrote the first film, returns as the screenwriter for its sequel. Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and Jenna Davis are slated to return as well, alongside Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps, with Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, Ivanna Sakhno, and Jemaine Clement also attached to star, according to a recent report from Deadline. Blum and James Wan of Atomic Monster will once again serve as producers on the upcoming project alongside Williams. Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner will also be serving as executive producers with Ryan Turek of Blumhouse, Mark Katchur, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath from Divide/Conquer.

There’s More Horror in Store From the New Franchise

Image via Blumhouse

As fans eagerly await the return of one of horror’s most recent iconic characters, the franchise will also be continuing to expand with an additional spin-off titled SOULM8TE. While specific details have not been revealed yet, the film will center on a man who acquires an artificially intelligent android to help cope with his wife’s death. However, there is something far more sinister to its programming than expected. The movie will likely follow the similar themes of the original M3GAN while also serving as a '90s-inspired erotic thriller with a modern spin. The film, which is written and directed by Kate Dolan, is slated to debut in theaters on January 2, 2026.

M3GAN 2.0 debuts exclusively in theaters on June 27, 2025. Check out the official behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming sequel below, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.