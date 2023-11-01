The Big Picture The upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0 will explore the evolution of AI.

The first film addressed concerns about AI and the sequel will delve further into the AI universe.

Although AI can be efficient, it should be used as a tool and not the guiding principle of a project, as it cannot capture the nuances of the human condition or create the turning points and conflicts that draw us to movies and series.

One of the early hits of 2023 was the AI-developed doll slasher M3GAN, which underscored that technology can also fuel horror stories. However, the conversation around artificially generated content has hugely evolved ever since M3GAN was made and released, which is why producer James Wan (Saw) believes the upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0 will be incredibly exciting.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Wan teased what they’re creating for the sequel but admitted that the time to fully dig into the story is still distant. However, it’s safe to say that the evolution of AI and the popularization of platforms such as Chat GPT will certainly be reflected in the story, as Wan underscores:

“It’s early yet, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way. The first film came just at the right time [when concerns about AI were mounting], and we’re definitely leaning into that on the next one. We’re exploring the AI universe even further.”

Image via Blumhouse

The dangers concerning the use of AI developed into something far more real than any horror movie in 2023. This year, entertainment industry professionals fought – and actors are still fighting – for control over their own stories since big studios are leaning into the option of using AI-generated content as a measure to speed up productions and reduce costs. AI was also the central theme of high-profile movies such as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 and The Creator.

M3GAN didn't stray too much away from that: At its core, the movie told the story of a woman who is far too busy to look after a kid and decides to delegate the work of raising a child to a robot. Both the movie and the WGA/SAG-AFTRA protests boiled down to the same point: As efficient as AI can be, you need to use it as a tool and not the guiding principle of a project. In the same way that software isn’t able to capture and understand the nuances of the human condition, AI-generated text isn’t able to create the turning points and conflicts that draw us to our favorite movies and series.

In any case, it’s good to hear something about M3GAN 2.0 because we’ve been light on news for the sequel ever since it was announced. The movie was a surprise box office hit, with a jaw-dropping $181 USD million raked in internationally, against a miniscule budget of just $12 USD million. Should a sequel resonate with the public as much as the first one did, M3GAN will have a long life ahead of her, and we’ll witness a lot more dancing viral videos along the way.

You can stream M3GAN on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video