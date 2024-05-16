The Big Picture Get ready to be scared this summer with the delayed release of M3GAN 2.0 on June 27, 2025 by Blumhouse.

The horror sequel was originally set for May, but moved to June, facing off against other chilling films.

M3GAN teases a creepy mix of Chucky's violence and the Terminator's unstoppable nature in a cautionary AI tale.

Moviegoers will have to wait a little longer for their favorite new mechanical menace to dance her way back into their hearts. M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to 2022's sleeper horror hit, has been pushed back a month. Originally set to be released on May 16, 2025, the Blumhouse horror sequel will now be released at the height of summer movie season, on June 27, 2025.

This is the latest new date for the horror sequel; when it was first announced in the wake of its predecessor's success, it was set to be a January release, much like the original. But earlier this year it was shifted to May, before being moved once again to June 27. There, it takes the former date of another horror sequel, The Black Phone 2, whose call has now been transferred to October. The June 27 date for M3GAN 2.0 will pit it against another, considerably-more-belated horror sequel, 28 Years Later, which will drop the previous week. While much of the 2025 release calendar remains in flux, so far M3GAN 2.0's only June 27 competition is Joseph Kosinski's as-yet untitled Brad Pitt Formula One movie.

What Do We Know About 'M3GAN 2.0'?

Close

So far, most plot details of M3GAN 2.0 have been kept under wraps. It will, naturally, see the return of the titular artificially-intelligent doll, whose hard-wired desire to protect her owner leads to all manner of mechanized mayhem and murder over the course of the film. Two of the first film's survivors are coming back for more, however. Violet McGraw, who played M3GAN's owner Cady, has been tapped to return. Also slated to come back is Alison Williams as Gemma, Cady's roboticist aunt who made the mistake of gifting M3GAN to her niece. Last month, it was also announced that Star Wars: Ahsoka's eerie villain, Ivanna Sakhno, would also be joining the cast in an unspecified role. Much of the film's behind-the-camera talent is slated to return as well, including screenwriters Akela Cooper and Gerard Johnstone; Johnstone will also reprise his role as the film's director. James Wan, Jason Blum and Williams will produce, while Johnstone, Mark Katchur, Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Atomic Monster, Ryan Turek of Blumhouse, and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer will executive produce.

Released in January 2022, M3GAN was well-recieved by critics, earning a 93% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes; in her review, Collider's Alyse Wax had particular praise for uncanny valley occupant M3GAN, saying "Jenna Davis brings an especially joyous vocalization to M3GAN, making her sound both lighthearted and somehow ominous". It also cleaned up at the box office, bringing in $181 million USD on a $12 million budget.

M3GAN 2.0 will be released in theaters on June 27, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.