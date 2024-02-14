This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Blumhouse's favorite little AI doll will have to wait a few extra months for her upgrade. Universal Pictures has delayed the release of M3GAN 2.0 from January 17, 2025, to Friday, May 16, 2025, slotting in the place once occupied by an Untitled Universal Event Film. Work is expected to begin soon on the much-anticipated horror sequel with the original M3GAN's screenwriter Akela Cooper returning to pen the script and Gerard Johnstone heading back behind the camera.

Produced by horror maestros Jason Blum and James Wan in a partnership between their respective Blumhouse and Atomic Monster banners, M3GAN burst — or more accurately, danced — onto the scene last year and became one of the surprise horror hits of 2023. The film starred Allison Williams and Violet McGraw as the inventor Gemma and her niece Cady whom she's now the sole caretaker of, but the real standout was the prototype doll M3GAN, embodied by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis. Gemma created M3GAN as a robot capable of befriending, teaching, and protecting a child, but all hell breaks loose upon giving the prototype to Cady. Given the widespread love for the new Blumhouse character, there's no doubt the studio wants to ensure a follow-up delivers just as much chaotic fun as the original.