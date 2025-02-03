She's been away for a minute and now, she's back like she never left. Universal has unveiled the first teaser trailer for M3GAN 2.0, the much-anticipated sequel to their 2022 surprise hit, M3GAN, previewing the killer AI doll's return to rain disaster and mayhem. The trailer was unveiled during the Grammy Awards last night and sees the titular doll performing the viral dance stunts that made it a sensation in 2022, this time, set perfectly to Chappell Roan's "Femininomenon." "This Bitch is Back," the trailer introduces before ending with M3GAN asking "Miss me?" capped off with an eerie wink.

Sure, we did certainly miss her, and M3GAN is set to make up for its time away with a story that will cover a broader scope than the first one. What's more? We'll get to see not one but two killer dolls as M3GAN will be brought back online to vanquish an even more villainous counterpart. Though the teaser does not reveal much about the story, Universal has separately shared a detailed plot line for the sequel, which picks up two years after the first film:

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match."

The Cast and Crew of 'M3GAN 2.0'

The core cast from the original return to reprise their role in the sequel. Allison Williams will play Gemma while Violet McGraw returns as her orphaned niece, Cady. The titular doll is performed by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis while her new match Amelia is brought to life by Ivanna Sakhno. The cast also features Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, and Jemaine Clement. Gerard Johnstone returns to the director's chair, helming things according to a script provided by Akela Cooper who also wrote the original.

M3GAN 2.0 hails from the acclaimed horror production companies Blumhouse Productions, and Atomic Monster as well as Divide/Conquer production. Producers include James Wan, Jason Blum, and the movie's star Williams, while director, Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Mark D. Katchur make up the list of executive producers. The original movie already set a high bar with an impressive 93% Rotten Tomatoes Score and was equally a commercial success, grossing over $180 million worldwide from a modest $12 million budget. As such, expectations are high for the sequel and with the cast and crew back, there's reason to believe the sequel will deliver on those expectations.

M3GAN 2.0 slays its way into theaters on June 27. Check out the short teaser above and if you're new to the party, you can check out the original M3GAN movie available to stream on Peacock.